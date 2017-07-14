Asus ZenFone AR with 8GB RAM Vs Oneplus 5 Vs Galaxy S8 Plus Vs more

After months of waiting, Asus has finally launched its high-end ZenFone AR at Rs. 49,999. While the smartphone may not earn many points in the design department, it comes with impeccable features and specs.
The main highlights of the Asus ZenFone AR are that it is the first smartphone to support both Google Tango AR platform and the Google Daydream mobile VR platform. Moreover, the ZenFone AR is the first smartphone to be unveiled with 8GB RAM despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 is the first one with such a large chunk of RAM to be released in India. Besides this, the device is very impressive on the optics front as well.
Asus has employed the TriCam system at the rear of the ZenFone AR. With this camera setup, there are three camera sensors with the primary one being a 23MP Sony IMX318 sensor.
So it goes without saying that the Asus ZenFone AR will give tough competition to other high-end smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, OnePlus 5 and the newly launched Honor 8 Pro.
While all the above-mentioned handsets have their own pros and cons, you would have to decide which is the best option for you. In order to help you with that, we have listed the specs, features and pricing of these smartphones. Scroll down to take a look.
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 56,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 38,500
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 58,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel
Buy At Price of Rs 43,239
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 58,000
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 45,600
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 45,500
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 46,889
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe 256GB
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery