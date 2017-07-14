Asus ZenFone AR with 8GB RAM Vs Oneplus 5 Vs Galaxy S8 Plus Vs more

After months of waiting, Asus has finally launched its high-end ZenFone AR at Rs. 49,999. While the smartphone may not earn many points in the design department, it comes with impeccable features and specs.

The main highlights of the Asus ZenFone AR are that it is the first smartphone to support both Google Tango AR platform and the Google Daydream mobile VR platform. Moreover, the ZenFone AR is the first smartphone to be unveiled with 8GB RAM despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 is the first one with such a large chunk of RAM to be released in India. Besides this, the device is very impressive on the optics front as well.

Asus has employed the TriCam system at the rear of the ZenFone AR. With this camera setup, there are three camera sensors with the primary one being a 23MP Sony IMX318 sensor.

So it goes without saying that the Asus ZenFone AR will give tough competition to other high-end smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, OnePlus 5 and the newly launched Honor 8 Pro.

While all the above-mentioned handsets have their own pros and cons, you would have to decide which is the best option for you. In order to help you with that, we have listed the specs, features and pricing of these smartphones. Scroll down to take a look.

