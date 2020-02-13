Just In
Buying Guide: Best 3GB RAM Smartphones Within Your Budget
The list that we have added below comes with some of the best 3GB RAM smartphones, that are priced under Rs. 7,000. All these budget phones shine with a few other features, making them iconic at their given price points.
These handsets feature a capable camera, well-optimized and clean software, decent battery backup and sport improved display quality. They also come with powerful processor, justifying the price they carry.
They can also handle graphically demanding games. Some of them come with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security.
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia 4.2
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Realme 3i
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary cameraure
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Lenovo A6 Note
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.088 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek P22 Octa Core Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Gionee F9
MRP: Rs. 5,499
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera +secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Realme C2
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Tecno Spark 4 Air
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810
MRP: Rs. 6,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax iONE Note
MRP: Rs. 6,745
Key Specs
- 6.08 inch Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 3950 mAh Battery
Gionee F10
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.09 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Octa Core Processor Processor
- 3550 mAh Li Polymer Battery
