ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best 3GB RAM Smartphones Within Your Budget

    By
    |

    The list that we have added below comes with some of the best 3GB RAM smartphones, that are priced under Rs. 7,000. All these budget phones shine with a few other features, making them iconic at their given price points.

    Best 3GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs Rs 7,000
     

    These handsets feature a capable camera, well-optimized and clean software, decent battery backup and sport improved display quality. They also come with powerful processor, justifying the price they carry.

    They can also handle graphically demanding games. Some of them come with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security.

    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Nokia 4.2

    Nokia 4.2

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery
    Realme 3i
     

    Realme 3i

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary cameraure
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Moto E6s

    Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    MRP: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.088 inch HD+ Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek P22 Octa Core Processor
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
    Gionee F9

    Gionee F9

    MRP: Rs. 5,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera +secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    MRP: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Tecno Spark 4 Air

    Tecno Spark 4 Air

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
    • 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + Memory card
    • 13-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    MRP: Rs. 6,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64 GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Micromax iONE Note

    Micromax iONE Note

    MRP: Rs. 6,745
    Key Specs

    • 6.08 inch Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 3950 mAh Battery
    Gionee F10

    Gionee F10

    MRP: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.09 inch HD+ Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Octa Core Processor Processor
    • 3550 mAh Li Polymer Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X