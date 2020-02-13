Buying Guide: Best 3GB RAM Smartphones Within Your Budget

These handsets feature a capable camera, well-optimized and clean software, decent battery backup and sport improved display quality. They also come with powerful processor, justifying the price they carry.

They can also handle graphically demanding games. Some of them come with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security.

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Nokia 4.2

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs



5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery

Realme 3i

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary cameraure

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Lenovo A6 Note

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs



6.088 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek P22 Octa Core Processor

4000 mAh Battery

Nokia 5.1 Plus

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Gionee F9

MRP: Rs. 5,499

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera +secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

Realme C2

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Tecno Spark 4 Air

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

13-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

MRP: Rs. 6,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Micromax iONE Note

MRP: Rs. 6,745

Key Specs



6.08 inch Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera

3950 mAh Battery

Gionee F10

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

