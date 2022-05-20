Best 4G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 In 2022 Features oi-Rohit Arora

India won't have consumer-ready 5G networks before mid-2023. Additionally, prices for smartphone-compatible 5G networks will be out of reach for the majority of users due to their initial exorbitant costs. The 4G VoLTE networks will hold their ground at least for the next one and half year, which makes 4G-only smartphones a good investment in 2022.

Also, if you're someone who frequently changes their smartphone, a good 4G handset can save you a few thousands by 2022. That said, we have created a list of the best 4G smartphones available in India in 2022. Here are the best 4G smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that won't let you down with their day-to-day performance.

Poco X3 Pro (Rs. 19,999)- Suitable For Gaming 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ Display

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP Front Camera

5,160 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Processor

Dual-SIM, Dual Stereo Speakers Realme 9 (Rs. 17,999)- All-Round Performer 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

6.4" 90Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display

108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Dual-SIM, Hi-Res. Audio Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs. 16,999)- Excellent Multimedia Performer 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB

6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5,020 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor

Premium & Durable Design (IP52-Rated) Redmi Note 11S (Rs. 16,499)- Good day-to-Day Performance With Excellent Main Camera Vibrant & Fluid 6.43" FHD+ 90Hz Display

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor

5,000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charger in-box

6GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot

Dual-SIM, Dual Speakers, IP53 Splash & Water Resistant Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 19,999)- Outstanding Battery Life 6.7" sAMOLED Plus - Infinity-O display, FHD+ Display

6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB

7,000mAh Battery, 25W Fast-Charger In The Box

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad-Lens Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core SoC Redmi Note 11 (Rs. 13,499)- Good Day-To-Day Performer 6.43" 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display

50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens| 13 MP Front camera

5,000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charger in-box

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor

4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB

MIUI 13, Dual Stereo Speakers, Gorilla Glass 3

IP53 Water & Dust resistant Realme 7 Pro (Rs. 19,999)- Crazy Fast-Charging & Good Multimedia Performance 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

6.4" Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor

65W SuperDart Charge Some other worthy options you can consider are- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Oppo F17 Pro, Redmi 9 Power, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4.

