    Best 4G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 In 2022

    By
    |

    India won't have consumer-ready 5G networks before mid-2023. Additionally, prices for smartphone-compatible 5G networks will be out of reach for the majority of users due to their initial exorbitant costs. The 4G VoLTE networks will hold their ground at least for the next one and half year, which makes 4G-only smartphones a good investment in 2022.

     

    Also, if you're someone who frequently changes their smartphone, a good 4G handset can save you a few thousands by 2022. That said, we have created a list of the best 4G smartphones available in India in 2022. Here are the best 4G smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that won't let you down with their day-to-day performance.

    Poco X3 Pro (Rs. 19,999)- Suitable For Gaming

    • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
    • 6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ Display
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP Front Camera
    • 5,160 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Processor
    • Dual-SIM, Dual Stereo Speakers
    Realme 9 (Rs. 17,999)- All-Round Performer

    • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 6.4" 90Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
    • 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor
    • Dual-SIM, Hi-Res. Audio
    Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs. 16,999)- Excellent Multimedia Performer
     

    • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB
    • 6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
    • 5,020 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • Premium & Durable Design (IP52-Rated)
    Redmi Note 11S (Rs. 16,499)- Good day-to-Day Performance With Excellent Main Camera

    • Vibrant & Fluid 6.43" FHD+ 90Hz Display
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor
    • 5,000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charger in-box
    • 6GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot
    • Dual-SIM, Dual Speakers, IP53 Splash & Water Resistant
    Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 19,999)- Outstanding Battery Life

    • 6.7" sAMOLED Plus - Infinity-O display, FHD+ Display
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB
    • 7,000mAh Battery, 25W Fast-Charger In The Box
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad-Lens Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core SoC
    Redmi Note 11 (Rs. 13,499)- Good Day-To-Day Performer

    • 6.43" 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens| 13 MP Front camera
    • 5,000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charger in-box
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor
    • 4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB
    • MIUI 13, Dual Stereo Speakers, Gorilla Glass 3
    • IP53 Water & Dust resistant
    Realme 7 Pro (Rs. 19,999)- Crazy Fast-Charging & Good Multimedia Performance

    • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 6.4" Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
    • 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 65W SuperDart Charge

    Some other worthy options you can consider are- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Oppo F17 Pro, Redmi 9 Power, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4.

    Friday, May 20, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
