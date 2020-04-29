Best Affordable 6.5-Inch Display Smartphones Available in India

ENGLISH

    Display is undoubtedly the first thing that everyone notices while buying a smartphone. A big, vibrant and touch responsive display can enhance the smartphone user experience multifold. With the advancement in mobile technology, smartphone manufacturers have now started offering as big as 6.5-inch full HD+ panels in less than Rs. 15,000.

    Best 6.5-inch screen smartphones
     

    Here we have compiled a list of the best 6.5-inch screen smartphones in the budget price-point that offer an unmatched multimedia viewing and gaming experience. The list includes handsets from all the leading smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, etc. Let's have a look.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Infinix S5 Pro

    Infinix S5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme 6
     

    Realme 6

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO A9

    OPPO A9

    MRP: Rs. 14,599
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4020mAh battery
    OPPO A31 2020

    OPPO A31 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,390
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Tecno Camon 15

    Tecno Camon 15

    MRP: Rs. 11,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP AI Selfie Camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X

    MRP: Rs. 13,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 9,979
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OPPO A5 2020

    OPPO A5 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,400
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    MRP: Rs. 10,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19

    MRP: Rs. 13,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,790
    Key Specs

    • 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    MRP: Rs. 10,400
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

    OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 14,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    • Vivo Z1 Pro
    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery

