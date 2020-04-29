Best Affordable 6.5-Inch Display Smartphones Available in India

Here we have compiled a list of the best 6.5-inch screen smartphones in the budget price-point that offer an unmatched multimedia viewing and gaming experience. The list includes handsets from all the leading smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, etc. Let's have a look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO A9

MRP: Rs. 14,599

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery

OPPO A31 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,390

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs

6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS

5000mAh battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Honor 9X

MRP: Rs. 13,995

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 9,979

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A5 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,400

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs



6.53 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5000 MAh Battery

Vivo Y19

MRP: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,790

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A20s

MRP: Rs. 10,400

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 14,900

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

