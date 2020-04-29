Just In
Best Affordable 6.5-Inch Display Smartphones Available in India
Display is undoubtedly the first thing that everyone notices while buying a smartphone. A big, vibrant and touch responsive display can enhance the smartphone user experience multifold. With the advancement in mobile technology, smartphone manufacturers have now started offering as big as 6.5-inch full HD+ panels in less than Rs. 15,000.
Here we have compiled a list of the best 6.5-inch screen smartphones in the budget price-point that offer an unmatched multimedia viewing and gaming experience. The list includes handsets from all the leading smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, etc. Let's have a look.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Infinix S5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 6
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A9
MRP: Rs. 14,599
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
OPPO A31 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,390
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Tecno Camon 15
MRP: Rs. 11,490
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 9X
MRP: Rs. 13,995
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5i
MRP: Rs. 9,979
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A5 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,400
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5s
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo U20
MRP: Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5000 MAh Battery
Vivo Y19
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,790
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A20s
MRP: Rs. 10,400
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 14,900
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
