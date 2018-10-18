Best 6GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
According to a new report, our makers have recently come up with some of the optimum 6GB RAM smartphones that are priced under a range of Rs. 20,000. Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task. Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down.
These devices are surely going to give you goosebumps due to the features present on board. So, for getting best information about these devices, you can refer couple of E-commerce sites and acquire the desirable ones. To give you clear prospect, we have also attached a list of few devices below.
From the list you can see several handsets that come with best featured dual rear cameras, crisp and immersive screens, powerful chipset, snappy OS, and more. While there is another device called Realme 1 that comes with several other key features which include- presence of AI CPU which identifies your face in just 0.1 second, and offers good battery backup. With OPPO F3 Plus you are going to experience some unique features like dual-lens selfie camera that captures appealing selfies, VOOC charging technology that offers very fast charging etc.
There are even more key aspects which you can also find in rest other devices in the form of our list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Redmi note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
- 1.86GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera And Dual Tone Flash
- 20MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V9 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Realme 1 128GB
Best Price of Realme 1 128GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Realme 2 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Vivo V11
Best Price of Vivo V11
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11), 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO F3 Plus
Best Price of OPPO F3 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Moto X4 6GB RAM
Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras and 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
OPPO F5 64GB
Best Price of OPPO F5 64GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3200mAh built-in battery