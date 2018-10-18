Best 6GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

According to a new report, our makers have recently come up with some of the optimum 6GB RAM smartphones that are priced under a range of Rs. 20,000. Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task. Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down.

These devices are surely going to give you goosebumps due to the features present on board. So, for getting best information about these devices, you can refer couple of E-commerce sites and acquire the desirable ones. To give you clear prospect, we have also attached a list of few devices below.

From the list you can see several handsets that come with best featured dual rear cameras, crisp and immersive screens, powerful chipset, snappy OS, and more. While there is another device called Realme 1 that comes with several other key features which include- presence of AI CPU which identifies your face in just 0.1 second, and offers good battery backup. With OPPO F3 Plus you are going to experience some unique features like dual-lens selfie camera that captures appealing selfies, VOOC charging technology that offers very fast charging etc.

There are even more key aspects which you can also find in rest other devices in the form of our list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

1.86GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera And Dual Tone Flash

20MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000 MAh Battery

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Realme 1 128GB

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery

Realme 2 Pro 128GB

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery

Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11), 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging

OPPO F3 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge

Moto X4 6GB RAM

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras and 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery

OPPO F5 64GB

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE,

3200mAh built-in battery