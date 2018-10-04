10 Upcoming flagship Smartphones Launching In 2018

Related Articles
- Nokia 7.1 with HDR Display officially unveiled: Price starts at Rs 27,000
-
- LG V40 ThinQ with triple-lens camera vs Other high-end dual camera smartphones
- Vivo announces festive offers on smartphones: Get discount on Vivo Y81, Y83 Pro and Y71i
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Moto, Vivo and Others Preview Discounts
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: The six major differences
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 pegged for October 15 launch; live images hit the web
So far, this year had marked the entry of few of the optimal featured flagship smartphones. The users still do not feel cornered from liking couple of devices such as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Oneplus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and many more. However, in the remaining part of year 2018 you are also likely to see some newly launched devices that are believed to blow your mind away.
By the end of 2018, you can get a chance to see the new series by the Cupertino giant titled "iPhone XI. As per the rumors, the company is also looking forward to unveil three of its phones with one being an upgrade of iPhone X, and another mid-range device which will borrow some designing elements from the cheaper iPhone 8 variant.
Then you can get to see the new OnePlus 6T, which is going to be yet another time a path breaker in terms of refined features. As per the speculation, the handset is likely to come up with a 5G network option.
There are few more devices that too are bestowed with the latest features. To know about these, you can consider our list below.
Oneplus 6T
- 6.4 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 12 MP and 20 MP rear camera
- 25 MP of front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery
Google Pixel 3 XL
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 2960) 19:9 aspect ratio display,
- Snapdragon 845
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- 12.2 MP rear camera
- 8.1MP front camera
- 3,430mAh battery
Google Pixel 3
- a 5.5-inch (2160 x 1080) 18:9 aspect ratio display
- Snapdragon 845
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- Dual 8.1MP front cameras
- a 2,915mAh battery
Nokia 9
- 5.5-inch OLED screen from LG display with OLED screen
- Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
- 12-megapixel + 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5-megapixel front camera
- a 3250mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.3 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Octa-core 2.6 GHz
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear camera
Samsung Galaxy A9s
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.28 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android
- Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
- Octa-core
- microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- Rear camera 24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP
- 24 MP Rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3720 mAh battery
Lenovo Z5 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9, upgradable to ZUI 4.0 and Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20
- a 6.3-inch AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- run on Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.
- a 4,200mAh battery
Honor Magic 2
- 6.0-inch with display type is AMOLED which offers the aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and it is protected by Corning Gorilla glass
- dual rear camera of 12MP + 12MP
- 24MP front camera
- internal storage 64GB
- 6GB RAM
- a 64-bit dual quad-core processor
- powered by a 3,300mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
- a 6.2 inch super AMOLED display
- dual quad-core processors
- 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
- 6GB RAM
- Android OS
- 13MP+13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display
- Android OS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
- 12MP+12MP dual primary cameras at the rear-end
- a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie camera
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery