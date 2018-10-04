10 Upcoming flagship Smartphones Launching In 2018

So far, this year had marked the entry of few of the optimal featured flagship smartphones. The users still do not feel cornered from liking couple of devices such as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Oneplus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and many more. However, in the remaining part of year 2018 you are also likely to see some newly launched devices that are believed to blow your mind away.

By the end of 2018, you can get a chance to see the new series by the Cupertino giant titled "iPhone XI. As per the rumors, the company is also looking forward to unveil three of its phones with one being an upgrade of iPhone X, and another mid-range device which will borrow some designing elements from the cheaper iPhone 8 variant.

Then you can get to see the new OnePlus 6T, which is going to be yet another time a path breaker in terms of refined features. As per the speculation, the handset is likely to come up with a 5G network option.

There are few more devices that too are bestowed with the latest features. To know about these, you can consider our list below.

Oneplus 6T Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

12 MP and 20 MP rear camera

25 MP of front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery Google Pixel 3 XL Rumored Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 2960) 19:9 aspect ratio display,

Snapdragon 845

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

12.2 MP rear camera

8.1MP front camera

3,430mAh battery Google Pixel 3 Rumored Key Specs

a 5.5-inch (2160 x 1080) 18:9 aspect ratio display

Snapdragon 845

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

Dual 8.1MP front cameras

a 2,915mAh battery Nokia 9 Rumored Key Specs

5.5-inch OLED screen from LG display with OLED screen

Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

12-megapixel + 13MP dual rear cameras

5-megapixel front camera

a 3250mAh battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

HiSilicon Kirin 980

Octa-core 2.6 GHz

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear camera Samsung Galaxy A9s Rumored Key Specs

6.28 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660

Octa-core

microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

Rear camera 24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP

24 MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3720 mAh battery Lenovo Z5 Pro Rumored Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9, upgradable to ZUI 4.0 and Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 20 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch AMOLED display

6GB RAM

128GB storage

run on Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.

a 4,200mAh battery Honor Magic 2 Rumored Key Specs

6.0-inch with display type is AMOLED which offers the aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and it is protected by Corning Gorilla glass

dual rear camera of 12MP + 12MP

24MP front camera

internal storage 64GB

6GB RAM

a 64-bit dual quad-core processor

powered by a 3,300mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.2 inch super AMOLED display

dual quad-core processors

2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

6GB RAM

Android OS

13MP+13MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display

Android OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

12MP+12MP dual primary cameras at the rear-end

a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery