    Best 8GB RAM smartphones to buy under Rs. 35,000

    There's been a widely acknowledged scenario where makers have been indulged in infusing whooping RAM set up in smartphones. This trend enabled makers to come with 8GB RAM idea. There has been a bigger range of smartphones supporting such an aspect. Here's a list of some smartphones that come with 8GB RAM and surprisingly these devices are priced under Rs. 35,000.

    The ideal match of such a massive RAM is the cope with powerful processors. These processors also offer a lot better UI that makes your phone much faster. You can even use maximum apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more. With 8GB RAM, you can comfortably play highly extensive games efficiently.

    Besides, these 8GB RAM phones also come with other amazing attributes. Collectively, considering all these features- you would certainly love to acquire some of them. Plus, these phones can be purchased from certain portals under huge discounts and other amazing deals. So, give it a try and explore the flamboyant experience of these feature-packed handsets.

    Realme 2 Pro 128GB

    MRP: Rs 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    OPPO R17

    MRP: Rs 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    MRP: Rs 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB

    MRP: Rs 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Vivo NEX

    MRP: Rs 39,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
    • 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 8GB

    MRP: Rs 30,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    
