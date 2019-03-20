Best 8GB RAM smartphones to buy under Rs. 35,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

There's been a widely acknowledged scenario where makers have been indulged in infusing whooping RAM set up in smartphones. This trend enabled makers to come with 8GB RAM idea. There has been a bigger range of smartphones supporting such an aspect. Here's a list of some smartphones that come with 8GB RAM and surprisingly these devices are priced under Rs. 35,000.

The ideal match of such a massive RAM is the cope with powerful processors. These processors also offer a lot better UI that makes your phone much faster. You can even use maximum apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more. With 8GB RAM, you can comfortably play highly extensive games efficiently.

Besides, these 8GB RAM phones also come with other amazing attributes. Collectively, considering all these features- you would certainly love to acquire some of them. Plus, these phones can be purchased from certain portals under huge discounts and other amazing deals. So, give it a try and explore the flamboyant experience of these feature-packed handsets.

Realme 2 Pro 128GB MRP: Rs 16,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery OPPO R17 MRP: Rs 34,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge Xiaomi Poco F1 MRP: Rs 27,999

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO R17 MRP: Rs 34,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB MRP: Rs 24,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Vivo NEX MRP: Rs 39,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 8GB MRP: Rs 30,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging