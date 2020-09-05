Best Accessories To Protect iPhone SE 2020 Or Any Other Modern iPhone Features oi-Vivek

iPhone SE 2020 is one of the most affordable iPhones launched in recent times, but it is still expensive when compared to Android smartphones. Even with the cheap price, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a premium all-glass design, which makes it susceptible to damages.

To add features like IP67 rating and wireless charging, Apple has incorporated a glass back panel, which improves the overall build quality of the device. However, having glass on both sides does increase the chance of accidental breakage.

If you have bought the iPhone SE 2020, then don't cheap out on the accessories as it could cost you a lot of money. So, here are the two important accessories that every iPhone SE 2020 user must get to protect the device at all the time.

A Good Case With Reinforced Corners

There is a lot of controversy on the fact that if one should use a phone with or without a screen guard and a protective case. Using a screen guard and a protective case definitely increases the size and makes the phone look bulky and using a cheap quality case will make it look ugly.

However, it also has an important advantage. A good case can improve the overall grip over the device and can protect the device from getting damaged due to accidental falls. e-commerce sites are filled with full of cases with different styling and you can go with the one that suits your style.

I have been using the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case on the iPhone 11 and my friend is using the same case for the iPhone SE 2020. And it has served me well over the last few months and the transparent back panel lets you flaunt your latest iPhone. We would surely recommend this case that costs around Rs. 1,000 on Amazon.

A Regular Tempered Glass

This is where we don't recommend you to get a fancy protective glass sheet and just go with the basic one. Most of the tempered glasses (no matter what the brand says) are of similar quality. As they are made of glass, they do get scratched easily and you might have to change them at least twice a year.

There are a lot of tempered glasses available on Amazon and costs less than Rs. 150. These glasses will observe the impact and get shattered while protecting the display of the iPhone. Also, make sure that you get a screen guard that protects the complete front panel of the phone and not just the display.

Clean Your iPhone Every Now And Then

Even with the best quality case, there is a possibility of dust accumulation, which could permanently scratch your iPhone. So, it is advised to take out the case and clean the iPhone at least once a month and then reapplying the case to maintain its pristine condition.

