These Smartphones Running Android 10 Are Priced Under Rs. 15,000

For instance, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and runs Android 10 ut-of-the-box. What's more, the smartphone is one of the ideal ones in terms of day-to-day usage, especially for its price of Rs. 14,999 for its base variant. Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is another brand offering Android 10 on its Realme C3 and the Realme 6 smartphones.

Apart from these smartphones, other devices like the Infinix S5 Pro and others are some of the best Android 10 smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000.

There is also the Tecno Camon 15 and the Samsung Galaxy M21, which can be bought for under Rs. 15,000 and run Android 10. What's more, they also pack a few other powerful features like the Exynos 9611 processor on the Galaxy M21.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Tecno Camon 15

MRP: Rs. 11,1494

Key Specs



6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs.12,999

Key Specs

