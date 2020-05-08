Just In
These Smartphones Running Android 10 Are Priced Under Rs. 15,000
Android 10 or Android Q is currently the latest version running on many smartphones. As the latest version, the performance of smartphones running Android Q is smoother and faster. Some of the best smartphones running Android 10 to buy under Rs. 15,000 include the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme C3, Infinix S5 Pro, and others.
For instance, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and runs Android 10 ut-of-the-box. What's more, the smartphone is one of the ideal ones in terms of day-to-day usage, especially for its price of Rs. 14,999 for its base variant. Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is another brand offering Android 10 on its Realme C3 and the Realme 6 smartphones.
Apart from these smartphones, other devices like the Infinix S5 Pro and others are some of the best Android 10 smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000.
There is also the Tecno Camon 15 and the Samsung Galaxy M21, which can be bought for under Rs. 15,000 and run Android 10. What's more, they also pack a few other powerful features like the Exynos 9611 processor on the Galaxy M21.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Infinix S5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 6
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Camon 15
MRP: Rs. 11,1494
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M21
MRP: Rs.12,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
