Best 2.2 GHz Processor Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 To Buy In India

The powerful the chipset the better a smartphone delivers on performance and offers a lag-free user experience even with multitasking. Lately, smartphone manufacturers have started offering high-end processors on the mid-range segment.

And there are multiple devices that retail below Rs. 15,000 price tag, yet are equipped with a capable processor. This article is a compilation of smartphones that are powered by a 2.2 Ghz processor. Let's have a look:

Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 83% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, Dual LED flash, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO A31 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs

