Best 2.2 GHz Processor Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 To Buy In India

    Smartphones are one of those innovations which have been making our lives easier. These pocket-sized devices pack enough power that allows them to replace laptops to some extent. Multiple apps help you with the task at hand. And to deliver high-end and refined performance, the smartphone brands are packing their products with a capable processor.

    Best 2.2 GHz Processor Speed Smartphones
     

    The powerful the chipset the better a smartphone delivers on performance and offers a lag-free user experience even with multitasking. Lately, smartphone manufacturers have started offering high-end processors on the mid-range segment.

    And there are multiple devices that retail below Rs. 15,000 price tag, yet are equipped with a capable processor. This article is a compilation of smartphones that are powered by a 2.2 Ghz processor. Let's have a look:

    Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Infinix S5 Pro
     

    Infinix S5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 83% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.0
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, Dual LED flash, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

     

    OPPO A31 2020

    OPPO A31 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
