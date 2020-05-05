Just In
Best 2.2 GHz Processor Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 To Buy In India
Smartphones are one of those innovations which have been making our lives easier. These pocket-sized devices pack enough power that allows them to replace laptops to some extent. Multiple apps help you with the task at hand. And to deliver high-end and refined performance, the smartphone brands are packing their products with a capable processor.
The powerful the chipset the better a smartphone delivers on performance and offers a lag-free user experience even with multitasking. Lately, smartphone manufacturers have started offering high-end processors on the mid-range segment.
And there are multiple devices that retail below Rs. 15,000 price tag, yet are equipped with a capable processor. This article is a compilation of smartphones that are powered by a 2.2 Ghz processor. Let's have a look:
Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Infinix S5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 83% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, Dual LED flash, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A31 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
