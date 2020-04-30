Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Rishi Kapoor’s Emotional Video From The Hospital Goes Viral!
- News COVID-19: States which are recording better doubling rate than national average
- Sports PSG set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions
- Finance These 2 Sectors Only Saw Buying Interest Of FPIs In March Quarter
- Lifestyle Know What Is Guilt, Reasons Behind It And Ways To Stop Feeling Guilty
- Automobiles Coronavirus Pandemic: BMW To Offer Special Services For Doctors Fighting COVID-19 In India
- Travel 9 Awesome Travel Movies To Watch During The Coronavirus Lockdown
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
Best Smartphones With 256GB Internal Memory Under Rs 30,000 Buy In India
Smartphones have been serving as an essential commodity for the past few years and with each passing day, the dependency on these pocket-sized gadgets is increasing. What was earlier limited to calling and texting, now gives the provision of media playback, high-end gaming, and most importantly web surfing.
Lately, the demand for smartphones with high-storage capacity has also seen a high.We have seen mobile phones offering storage space in MBs, but with the arrival of smartphones an onboard storage space of at least 16GB is what became a norm; primarily affordable smartphones).
The high-end spectrum has always received smartphones with a higher storage capacity. Some companies are even offering their handsets with 256GB internal storage. If you are looking for any such device that takes care of your storage need, then this article is what you need to go thorugh.
Xiaomi Poco X2 256GB
MRP: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 2Z 256GB
MRP: Rs. 25,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 256GB
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco F1 256GB
MRP: Rs. 18,990
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
MRP: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,989
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020