Best Smartphones With 256GB Internal Memory Under Rs 30,000 Buy In India

Lately, the demand for smartphones with high-storage capacity has also seen a high.We have seen mobile phones offering storage space in MBs, but with the arrival of smartphones an onboard storage space of at least 16GB is what became a norm; primarily affordable smartphones).

The high-end spectrum has always received smartphones with a higher storage capacity. Some companies are even offering their handsets with 256GB internal storage. If you are looking for any such device that takes care of your storage need, then this article is what you need to go thorugh.

Xiaomi Poco X2 256GB

MRP: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO Reno 2Z 256GB

MRP: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 256GB

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco F1 256GB

MRP: Rs. 18,990

Key Specs



6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery

Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB

MRP: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

