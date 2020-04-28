Samsung Smartphones With 12GB RAM In India Right Now

When it comes to 12GB RAM smartphones from Samsung, there are many. Take the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 series, these devices are available with 12GB RAM variants. A slightly older Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Plus are also available with 12GB RAM options.

Here is a list of Samsung 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the latest smartphones to make heads turn. With features like the 108MP camera, Samsung has outdone its technology capabilities. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Exynos 990 octa-core processor with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also features a big 6.9-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. With its 6.8-inch display, this is one of the biggest smartphones from Samsung. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage variants powered by the in-house Exynos 9825 octa-core processor. There's a 4,500mAh battery fueling the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is another smartphone offering all the perks of a 12GB smartphone. It comes with a triple camera setup with a 16MP primary shooter. One of the key points of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is its QHD+ display. A 4,100mAh battery back the smartphone with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is the revamped version of the smartphone with 5G support. While most of the specifications remain the same, the 5G version comes with 12GB RAM. The 6.2-inch display smartphone comes is powered by the Samsung Exynos octa-core processor. There's a similar triple-camera setup with 64MP primary shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Another smartphone on the list is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, which is the middle device in the Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship series. It comes with a similar triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter like the Samsung Galaxy S20. However, there is a larger display of a 6.7-inch panel with a 12GB RAM variant.