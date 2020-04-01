Just In
Best Smartphones With 12GB RAM To Buy In India Right Now
The smartphone industry has grown exponentially in India over the past few years. Various smartphone brands ventured with their products in the country. It is evident that the major chunks of Indian consumers are inclined towards the budget segment. But, that hasn't stopped the brands to unveil their premium smartphones in for the Indian consumers.
Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Realme, and OnePlus are some of the brands that have launched their iteration of premium products. What makes these premium smartphones worth the buy is their high-end feature. And there are a few devices that are packed with a massive 12GB RAM.
With this high configuration, the devices are bound to give a lag-free user experience. Some of the popular high-end smartphones in India are the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Realme X2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and others. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that have a 12GB RAM and can be bought in the Indian market.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Realme X2 Pro 256GB
MRP: Rs. 29,495
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
MRP: Rs. 44,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB/6GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera +13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 (Typical) / 4370mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
MRP: Rs. 58,988
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB
MRP: Rs. 88,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 39,995
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Black Shark 2 256GB
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB
MRP: Rs. 47,999
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
