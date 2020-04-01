Best Smartphones With 12GB RAM To Buy In India Right Now

Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Realme, and OnePlus are some of the brands that have launched their iteration of premium products. What makes these premium smartphones worth the buy is their high-end feature. And there are a few devices that are packed with a massive 12GB RAM.

With this high configuration, the devices are bound to give a lag-free user experience. Some of the popular high-end smartphones in India are the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Realme X2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and others. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that have a 12GB RAM and can be bought in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Realme X2 Pro 256GB

MRP: Rs. 29,495

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB/6GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera +13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 (Typical) / 4370mAh (minimum) battery

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

MRP: Rs. 58,988

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB

MRP: Rs. 88,900

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 39,995

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Black Shark 2 256GB

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

MRP: Rs. 47,999

Key Specs

