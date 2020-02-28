ENGLISH

    iQOO 3 (5G) Arrives In India: Competition With 12GB RAM Smartphones

    By
    |

    iQOO 3 (5G) has arrived in the market. The premium offering from iQOO carries a bunch of key specs, that will tempt you for the purchasing. Highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display at a 180Hz, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, 5G, and 4440mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology. Another catch is the use of a 12GB RAM setup.

    vivo iQOO 3 Vs Best 12GB RAM Smartphones
     

    However you can look for other 12GB RAM phones below which you can consider as a substitute over the iQOO 3. You can pick the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra which also carries 5G connection. It supports a huge 5000mAh battery with 45W SuperFast charging, and houses a 108MP main camera.

    Realme X2 Pro is no less than the above mentioned devices. The key features of the phone include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, 4000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC Flash charge technology, 90Hz ultra smooth display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC. Look for some more handsets mentioned on the list.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme X2 Pro
     

    Realme X2 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 29,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy Fold 12GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 12GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 164,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP cover camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    MRP: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 89,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 88,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Black Shark 2

    Black Shark 2

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 39,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 44,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
    ROG Phone II

    ROG Phone II

    MRP: Rs. 59,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus (1 x Kryo 485 at 2.96GHz + 3 x Kryo 485 at 2.42GHz + 4 x Kryo 385 at 1.8GHz) 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording, 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

