Best Apple iPhones to buy in 2019 in India: iPhone Xs, Xs Max, XR, 8 Plus, 6s, SE and more

The year 2019 now gives another reason for celebration, to the users. The reason is the iPhones which give you the motive. With the three latest models and several older ones, Cupertino giant Apple has been engaging more number of users for the purchasing.

And it's increasing yet. Why not? Coz these handsets give you an unparallel level of multitasking than other devices. Considering the demand, it's been privilege for us to introduce some of the best Apple iPhones to buy in India in 2019.

Some of you are quite familiar with the features of the latest three models. As a reminder. These phones have a screen of 60% better dynamic range, which makes your photos and videos appear more vivid. These devices come upgraded in terms of camera software which includes- a new Smart HDR mode.

This allows the iPhones to capture multiple images. They are powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip that is based on the 7nm process. The processor works blazingly fast, making all your multitasks easier and much smoother. Even the older models have many fascinating features.

The best thing is these devices now can be availed at Amazon which offers some amazing deals. The deals include- no cost EMI, greater exchange and cashback offers, 100% protection plan, better discounts, and more.

Apple iPhone Xs Max Best Price of Apple iPhone Xs Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Apple iPhone Xs Best Price of iPhone Xs

Key Specs

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XR Best Price of iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone X Best Price of iPhone X

Key Specs

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery iPhone 8 Best Price of iPhone 8

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time Apple iPhone 7 Plus Best Price of iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2900mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 7 Best Price of iPhone 7

Key Specs

Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery Apple iPhone 6 Best Price of iPhone 6

Key Specs

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone SE Best Price of iPhone SE

Key Specs

4 inch Retina Display

32 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

1.2MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor