Best Apple iPhones to buy in 2019 in India: iPhone Xs, Xs Max, XR, 8 Plus, 6s, SE and more

The year 2019 now gives another reason for celebration, to the users. The reason is the iPhones which give you the motive. With the three latest models and several older ones, Cupertino giant Apple has been engaging more number of users for the purchasing.
And it's increasing yet. Why not? Coz these handsets give you an unparallel level of multitasking than other devices. Considering the demand, it's been privilege for us to introduce some of the best Apple iPhones to buy in India in 2019.
Some of you are quite familiar with the features of the latest three models. As a reminder. These phones have a screen of 60% better dynamic range, which makes your photos and videos appear more vivid. These devices come upgraded in terms of camera software which includes- a new Smart HDR mode.
This allows the iPhones to capture multiple images. They are powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip that is based on the 7nm process. The processor works blazingly fast, making all your multitasks easier and much smoother. Even the older models have many fascinating features.
The best thing is these devices now can be availed at Amazon which offers some amazing deals. The deals include- no cost EMI, greater exchange and cashback offers, 100% protection plan, better discounts, and more.
Apple iPhone Xs Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone Xs Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone Xs
Best Price of iPhone Xs
Key Specs
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2658mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR
Best Price of iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of iPhone X
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
- Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours
iPhone 8 Plus
Best Price of iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
iPhone 8
Best Price of iPhone 8
Key Specs
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Best Price of iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2900mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 7
Best Price of iPhone 7
Key Specs
- Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
- Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery
Apple iPhone 6
Best Price of iPhone 6
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone SE
Best Price of iPhone SE
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor