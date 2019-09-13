Best Smartphones With Longest Battery Life In Under Rs. 7000

The enlisted handsets can be seen sporting up to 5,000 mAh reservoirs. With such massive capacities, your phone can last for one complete day or even a little more, on a single charge. All your multitasking including games can be executed flawlessly with these backups.

However, these batteries also come along with some cons. They will bulk up your phones. Secondly, due to the heavy sizes, your phones will take much longer time to get recharged which will eventually generate excessive heat.

Infinix Hot 8

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y90

Key Specs

6.22Inch HD+ IPS Display

Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Nokia 3.2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme C2

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Gionee F9

Key Specs

5.71 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3520 mAh Battery

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Micromax Infinity N12

Key Specs

6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With Flash

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint

4000 MAh Battery

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Coolpad Note 8

Key Specs