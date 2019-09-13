ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones With Longest Battery Life In Under Rs. 7000

    By
    |

    Smartphones have been consistently witnessing upgrades in their specifications. And these specs also include big batteries. As of now, we are coming handsets which are priced under Rs. 7,000 come with the best battery lives. Some of these devices have been positioned to our list.

    Best Battery Life Smartphones Buy Under Rs 7,000
     

    The enlisted handsets can be seen sporting up to 5,000 mAh reservoirs. With such massive capacities, your phone can last for one complete day or even a little more, on a single charge. All your multitasking including games can be executed flawlessly with these backups.

    However, these batteries also come along with some cons. They will bulk up your phones. Secondly, due to the heavy sizes, your phones will take much longer time to get recharged which will eventually generate excessive heat.

    Infinix Hot 8

    Infinix Hot 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y90

    Vivo Y90

    Key Specs

    • 6.22Inch HD+ IPS Display
    • Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 4030 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7A
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    Nokia 3.2

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Gionee F9

    Gionee F9

    Key Specs

    • 5.71 inch HD+ Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3520 mAh Battery
    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Micromax Infinity N12

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Key Specs

    • 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Coolpad Note 8

    Coolpad Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 0.3MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

