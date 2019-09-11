ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smartphones With Up To 13000mAh Battery From Not-So-Popular Brands

    By
    |

    While smartphones these days stagger up to 6,000 mAh battery modules, there are many other phones from unpopular brands that house up to 13,000 mAh backups. These supermassive battery-based handsets have been listed out. Though these devices might appear as novices, they can offer you the longest backup on a single charge for your unending multitasking.

    Smartphones With Up To 13000mAh Battery You Probably Have Not Heard Of Before
     

    The list opens with the Oukitel K12 smartphone which is backed by a 10,000 mAh backup, that will let your device to run up to 7 days on normal use.

    The battery is further assisted by 5V/6A quick charge technology which makes the battery fully charged in 2 hours 20 mins. You can randomly pick the Ulefone Armor 3T from the list whose 10,300 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging technology.

    You can also go for the DOOGEE S80 Lite smartphone which packs a 10,800 mAh battery that can deliver standby duration for as long as 1,380 hours. In short, these smartphones can be the best alternatives for game freaks.

    Oukitel K12

    Oukitel K12

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 in, IPS, 1080 x 2340 pixels Display Screen
    • a 4 GB and 64 GB internal storage
    • powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) Processor
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • a 16MP + 2MP with Dual-LED
    • Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
    • 4Gb RAM
    • mega battery of Non-Removable 10000 mAh Lithium-Polymer
    Ulefone Power 5S

    Ulefone Power 5S

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • a 6-inch IPS LCD display
    • an octa-core (2.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 and 1.65GHz quad-core Cortex A53) processor
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • a 64GB internal memory
    • 21MP + 5MP lenses with Exmor-RS CMOS sensor
    • a dual camera setup comprised of 8MP and 5MP
    • a huge 13,000mAh Li-Po battery
    DOOGEE S80 Lite
     

    DOOGEE S80 Lite

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 403 PPI
    • a strong MediaTek MT6763T octa-core processor
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • a 13MP main camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Li-Polymer battery with 10,800mAh capacity
    Blackview BV9500 Pro

    Blackview BV9500 Pro

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • a rugged body with 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
    • an octa-core processor
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP + 0.3MP lenses Rear Camera
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 6GB RAM
    • internal storage of 128GB
    • a Li-Po battery having a giant capacity of 10,000mAh
    Doogee S80

    Doogee S80

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • an IPS LCD 5.99-inch display of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels sharp resolution
    • an octa-core processor functions at 2.3GHz
    • Android v8.1(Oreo) operating system
    • 12MP and 5MP Rear Camera
    • a 16MP Front Camera
    • 64GB internal memory
    • a 10,080mAh Li-ion battery
    Ulefone Armor 3T

    Ulefone Armor 3T

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch display with the IPS LCD screen type that gets Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 21MP camera lens
    • octa-core CPU
    • a 4GB RAM
    • a battery of Li-Polymer type with a huge capacity of 10,300mAh
    Ulefone Power 5

    Ulefone Power 5

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5 6.0 Inch display
    • 21MP Rear Camera
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM
    • MT6763 Octa core 4G Smartphone
    • Android Oreo 8.1
    • 13000 mAh Battery
    Ulefone Power 3S

    Available On Amazon And Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • a 6.0 inch screen having IPS LCD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • Android 7.1 6.0 inch MTK6763 Octa Core 2.0GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM
    • Quad cameras type-c corning gorilla glass 4 screen
    • 16.0 MP + 5.0 MP dual back cameras
    • 13.0 MP + 5.0 MP dual front cameras
    • a 6,350mAh Li-polymer battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue