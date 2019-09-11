Just In
- 3 hrs ago Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Vs Other Premium Flagship Triple-Camera Smartphones
-
- 8 hrs ago Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24 Days Battery Life In India
- 11 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Launched In India: Price Starts From Rs. 16,999
- 13 hrs ago Oppo Launches A9 2020, A5 2020 For Indian Market; Sales Starts September 16 Via Amazon
Don't Miss
- News SSC CHSL 2019 result for Tier-I, date, time confirmed
- Movies Pailwaan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Have To Say Upon Watching Sudeep In A Wrestler’s Role
- Sports India tops medal tally as they clinch three medals on the final day of the Track Asia Cup 2019
- Lifestyle 7 Benefits Of Waking Up Early In The Morning
- Automobiles Kia Seltos & Hyundai Venue Nominated For The 2020 World Car of The Year Award
- Finance How To Pay Your Traffic Challan Online, On Paytm Or Offline?
- Education IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 Delayed, Important Notice Issued
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Smartphones With Up To 13000mAh Battery From Not-So-Popular Brands
While smartphones these days stagger up to 6,000 mAh battery modules, there are many other phones from unpopular brands that house up to 13,000 mAh backups. These supermassive battery-based handsets have been listed out. Though these devices might appear as novices, they can offer you the longest backup on a single charge for your unending multitasking.
The list opens with the Oukitel K12 smartphone which is backed by a 10,000 mAh backup, that will let your device to run up to 7 days on normal use.
The battery is further assisted by 5V/6A quick charge technology which makes the battery fully charged in 2 hours 20 mins. You can randomly pick the Ulefone Armor 3T from the list whose 10,300 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging technology.
You can also go for the DOOGEE S80 Lite smartphone which packs a 10,800 mAh battery that can deliver standby duration for as long as 1,380 hours. In short, these smartphones can be the best alternatives for game freaks.
Oukitel K12
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3 in, IPS, 1080 x 2340 pixels Display Screen
- a 4 GB and 64 GB internal storage
- powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) Processor
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- a 16MP + 2MP with Dual-LED
- Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
- 4Gb RAM
- mega battery of Non-Removable 10000 mAh Lithium-Polymer
Ulefone Power 5S
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- a 6-inch IPS LCD display
- an octa-core (2.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 and 1.65GHz quad-core Cortex A53) processor
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- a 64GB internal memory
- 21MP + 5MP lenses with Exmor-RS CMOS sensor
- a dual camera setup comprised of 8MP and 5MP
- a huge 13,000mAh Li-Po battery
DOOGEE S80 Lite
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 403 PPI
- a strong MediaTek MT6763T octa-core processor
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- a 13MP main camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Polymer battery with 10,800mAh capacity
Blackview BV9500 Pro
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- a rugged body with 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
- an octa-core processor
- Android v8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP + 0.3MP lenses Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- 6GB RAM
- internal storage of 128GB
- a Li-Po battery having a giant capacity of 10,000mAh
Doogee S80
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- an IPS LCD 5.99-inch display of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels sharp resolution
- an octa-core processor functions at 2.3GHz
- Android v8.1(Oreo) operating system
- 12MP and 5MP Rear Camera
- a 16MP Front Camera
- 64GB internal memory
- a 10,080mAh Li-ion battery
Ulefone Armor 3T
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch display with the IPS LCD screen type that gets Corning Gorilla Glass
- 21MP camera lens
- octa-core CPU
- a 4GB RAM
- a battery of Li-Polymer type with a huge capacity of 10,300mAh
Ulefone Power 5
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 6.0 Inch display
- 21MP Rear Camera
- 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM
- MT6763 Octa core 4G Smartphone
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 13000 mAh Battery
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- a 6.0 inch screen having IPS LCD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels
- Android 7.1 6.0 inch MTK6763 Octa Core 2.0GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM
- Quad cameras type-c corning gorilla glass 4 screen
- 16.0 MP + 5.0 MP dual back cameras
- 13.0 MP + 5.0 MP dual front cameras
- a 6,350mAh Li-polymer battery
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,340
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
10,990
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790