Smartphones With Up To 13000mAh Battery From Not-So-Popular Brands

The list opens with the Oukitel K12 smartphone which is backed by a 10,000 mAh backup, that will let your device to run up to 7 days on normal use.

The battery is further assisted by 5V/6A quick charge technology which makes the battery fully charged in 2 hours 20 mins. You can randomly pick the Ulefone Armor 3T from the list whose 10,300 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging technology.

You can also go for the DOOGEE S80 Lite smartphone which packs a 10,800 mAh battery that can deliver standby duration for as long as 1,380 hours. In short, these smartphones can be the best alternatives for game freaks.

Oukitel K12

Key Specs

6.3 in, IPS, 1080 x 2340 pixels Display Screen

a 4 GB and 64 GB internal storage

powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) Processor

Android v9.0 (Pie)

a 16MP + 2MP with Dual-LED

Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera

4Gb RAM

mega battery of Non-Removable 10000 mAh Lithium-Polymer

Ulefone Power 5S

Key Specs

a 6-inch IPS LCD display

an octa-core (2.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 and 1.65GHz quad-core Cortex A53) processor

Android v9.0 (Pie)

a 64GB internal memory

21MP + 5MP lenses with Exmor-RS CMOS sensor

a dual camera setup comprised of 8MP and 5MP

a huge 13,000mAh Li-Po battery

DOOGEE S80 Lite

Key Specs

5.99-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 403 PPI

a strong MediaTek MT6763T octa-core processor

Android v9.0 (Pie)

a 13MP main camera + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Polymer battery with 10,800mAh capacity

Blackview BV9500 Pro

Key Specs

a rugged body with 5.7-inch IPS LCD display

an octa-core processor

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

16MP + 0.3MP lenses Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

6GB RAM

internal storage of 128GB

a Li-Po battery having a giant capacity of 10,000mAh

Doogee S80

Key Specs

an IPS LCD 5.99-inch display of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels sharp resolution

an octa-core processor functions at 2.3GHz

Android v8.1(Oreo) operating system

12MP and 5MP Rear Camera

a 16MP Front Camera

64GB internal memory

a 10,080mAh Li-ion battery

Ulefone Armor 3T

Key Specs

5.7-inch display with the IPS LCD screen type that gets Corning Gorilla Glass

21MP camera lens

octa-core CPU

a 4GB RAM

a battery of Li-Polymer type with a huge capacity of 10,300mAh

Ulefone Power 5

Key Specs

5 6.0 Inch display

21MP Rear Camera

6GB RAM with 64GB ROM

MT6763 Octa core 4G Smartphone

Android Oreo 8.1

13000 mAh Battery

Key Specs