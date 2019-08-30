Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have coming across several smartphones, which come at a low price but offer a couple of premium features. Amongst various features, beefy batteries of these devices are also a considerable factor. Recently, we have seen handsets launched in India with up to 5000 mAh batteries. And, surprisingly, the price of these mobile phones fall under Rs. 15,000.

The list that we have added has a few devices that feature 5000 mAh backups. It includes the Motorola G7 Power which offers up to 60 hours of power, on a single charge. Its fast charging refuels the backup with 9 hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is another budget phone that features 10W fast charging technology. And, it lasts more than two days, once being charged.

Realme 5 MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging Motorola Moto G7 Power MRP: Rs. 10,599

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbocharging 10.or G2 MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 MRP: Rs. 11,085

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3 GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Vivo Z1 Pro MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging Vivo Y12 MRP: Rs. 15,000

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y15 2019 MRP: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y17 MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M30 MRP: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola One Power MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

