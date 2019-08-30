Just In
Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Under Rs. 15,000
We have coming across several smartphones, which come at a low price but offer a couple of premium features. Amongst various features, beefy batteries of these devices are also a considerable factor. Recently, we have seen handsets launched in India with up to 5000 mAh batteries. And, surprisingly, the price of these mobile phones fall under Rs. 15,000.
The list that we have added has a few devices that feature 5000 mAh backups. It includes the Motorola G7 Power which offers up to 60 hours of power, on a single charge. Its fast charging refuels the backup with 9 hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is another budget phone that features 10W fast charging technology. And, it lasts more than two days, once being charged.
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Motorola Moto G7 Power
MRP: Rs. 10,599
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbocharging
10.or G2
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + microSD
- 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
MRP: Rs. 11,085
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 15,000
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y17
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola One Power
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
