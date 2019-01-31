Best battery backup smartphones under Rs. 10,000

There have been recently quite a long line up of smartphones which support really amazing battery life. What makes them special is- even after coming with such battery setup, their price falls under Rs. 10K.

These handsets house the massive battery backup that is more than enough to keep you last for more than a day. To further know about the smartphones supporting such feature you are hereby invited to take a look at some of the collection mentioned below.

Apart from amazing battery life, these devices also come with some other key aspects. They come with features like Android Oreo-based MIUI 9- which additionally come upgraded with dual apps function, lite mode, and Full-Screen display.

These smartphones have a second space feature which allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security. You can see use Gorilla Glass 6 protection in a couple of them, which makes them unique at such lesser price option.

You can find screen auto wake function that's useful because it doesn't take much effort to have the screen show you the time or date at a glance. Plus, there are some more splendid attributes that can take your multitasking experience to the zenith.

Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

Key Specs 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With Flash

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint

3.5mm Audio Jack

FM Radio

4000 MAh Battery