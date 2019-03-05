ENGLISH

    Best budget smartphones 3GB RAM under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    If you are looking for the best 3GB RAM device under a price variant of Rs. 10K, you must refer our list below. These devices not only come with better RAM, but also support a couple other amazing feature sets- which put them under a unique category. This kind of RAM configuration makes your gaming an easier task.

    Even you can store a maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. These devices are also coming with some other key features which will really leave you delighted. Without any further delay, just take a look at it-

    These handsets feature a capable camera, well-optimized and clean software, massive battery backup and sport much improved display quality. They also come with powerful processor. They can also handle graphically demanding games like PUBG and Injustice 2.

    Some of them come with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Realme 2

    Best Price of Realme 2
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Honor 9N

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

    Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3430 MAh Battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
     Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor 8C

    Best Price of Honor 8C
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM

    Best Price of Realme C1
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Nokia 3.1 Plus 32GB

    Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Best Price of Micromax Infinity N12
    Key Specs

    • 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Lenovo K9

    Best Price of Lenovo K9
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
