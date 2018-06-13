ENGLISH

Best budget smartphones to buy this Dussehra and Diwali festival season

    This opens up doors for consumers to avail great discounts and deals. India has a humongous amount of smartphone users and almost every global brand now ships its products in the country.

    Best budget phones to buy this Dussehra and Diwali festival season

    However, the market in India is still dominated by budget smartphones in the 5-15k price segment and Chinese manufacturers have started introducing plethora of products in the segment.

    If you wish to own a new smartphone or probably gift them to your loved ones, there will be no better time than this.

    Before you head out to get your favourite device here is a small list of budget smartphones from us that you may consider buying. Have a look and share it with your friends.

    13% off on Xiaomi Mi MAX 2

    Key Features

    • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

     

    7% off on Lenovo K8 Note

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

     

    6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 13+13MP dual back camera
    • 8MP front facing camera with flash
    • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory 
    • expandable up to 128GB
    • Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G); Metal body with fingerprint reader
    • Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
    • 3000mAH Lithium-ion battery

     

    24% off on LG Q6

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh built-in battery

     

    45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus

    Key Features

    • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
    • 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camer
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

     

    6% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    Key Features

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

     

    49% off on Apple iPhone SE

    Key Features

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

     

    17% off on Coolpad Cool Play 6

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP dual rear camera cameras
    • 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery

     

    19% off on Nubia N2

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90% NTSC color gamut
    • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB EMMC5.1 internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    32% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black)

    Key Features

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display
    • Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
    • 13MP Primary Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 2300 mAh battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology

     

    30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

     

    30% off on Gionee S6s (Latte Gold)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 13MP camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G LTE
    • 3150mAh built-in battery

     

