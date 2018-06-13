Best budget smartphones to buy this Dussehra and Diwali festival season

This opens up doors for consumers to avail great discounts and deals. India has a humongous amount of smartphone users and almost every global brand now ships its products in the country.

However, the market in India is still dominated by budget smartphones in the 5-15k price segment and Chinese manufacturers have started introducing plethora of products in the segment.

If you wish to own a new smartphone or probably gift them to your loved ones, there will be no better time than this.

Before you head out to get your favourite device here is a small list of budget smartphones from us that you may consider buying. Have a look and share it with your friends.

13% off on Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 7% off on Lenovo K8 Note Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging 6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus Key Features 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection

13+13MP dual back camera

8MP front facing camera with flash

4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G); Metal body with fingerprint reader

Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3000mAH Lithium-ion battery 24% off on LG Q6 Key Features 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery 45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus Key Features 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 6% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 49% off on Apple iPhone SE Key Features 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps 17% off on Coolpad Cool Play 6 Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras

8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery 19% off on Nubia N2 Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90% NTSC color gamut

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB EMMC5.1 internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G

5000mAh battery with fast charging 32% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display

Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

13MP Primary Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2300 mAh battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology 30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging 30% off on Gionee S6s (Latte Gold) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI

Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

13MP camera with LED Flash

8MP front camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3150mAh built-in battery