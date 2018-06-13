Best budget smartphones to buy this Dussehra and Diwali festival season

Related Articles
This opens up doors for consumers to avail great discounts and deals. India has a humongous amount of smartphone users and almost every global brand now ships its products in the country.
However, the market in India is still dominated by budget smartphones in the 5-15k price segment and Chinese manufacturers have started introducing plethora of products in the segment.
If you wish to own a new smartphone or probably gift them to your loved ones, there will be no better time than this.
Before you head out to get your favourite device here is a small list of budget smartphones from us that you may consider buying. Have a look and share it with your friends.
13% off on Xiaomi Mi MAX 2
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
7% off on Lenovo K8 Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 13+13MP dual back camera
- 8MP front facing camera with flash
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G); Metal body with fingerprint reader
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- 3000mAH Lithium-ion battery
24% off on LG Q6
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
6% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
49% off on Apple iPhone SE
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
17% off on Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
19% off on Nubia N2
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90% NTSC color gamut
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB EMMC5.1 internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
32% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2300 mAh battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
30% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
30% off on Gionee S6s (Latte Gold)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 13MP camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3150mAh built-in battery