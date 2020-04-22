These Budget Smartphones With 3GB RAM Are Priced Under Rs. 5,000

There are multiple brands that have launched smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in the country. And some have even introduced handsets under Rs. 5,000. Packed with 3GB RAM devices like the Meizu C9 Pro, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro and Yu Yunique 2 Plus are some of the devices that fall in this segment.

These entry-level smartphones will serve the purpose of daily-smartphone usage like calling and texting and also allow with media consumption and gaming. Here is the list of all the smartphones which you can buy for Rs. 5,000 in India equipped with 3GB RAM.

Micromax Evok Dual Note

MRP: Rs. 4,799

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type-C with OTG

3000mAh battery

Meizu C9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs



5.45 inch Full HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

Quad Core Processor

3000 mAh Battery

Yu Ace 32GB

MRP: Rs. 4,299

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs



5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory through microSD

Android Nougat

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Yu Yunique 2 Plus

MRP: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs



5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor

2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

10.or D2 32GB

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

