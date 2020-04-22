ENGLISH

    These Budget Smartphones With 3GB RAM Are Priced Under Rs. 5,000

    By
    |

    The smartphone industry has seen its peak in the last decade all across the globe. If we speak of the Indian market, the majority of the manufacturers have been focusing primarily on the affordable segment. That's because a major chunk of the Indian audience is drawn towards pocket-friendly smartphones.

    Best Handsets Under Rs. 5,000
     

    There are multiple brands that have launched smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in the country. And some have even introduced handsets under Rs. 5,000. Packed with 3GB RAM devices like the Meizu C9 Pro, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro and Yu Yunique 2 Plus are some of the devices that fall in this segment.

    These entry-level smartphones will serve the purpose of daily-smartphone usage like calling and texting and also allow with media consumption and gaming. Here is the list of all the smartphones which you can buy for Rs. 5,000 in India equipped with 3GB RAM.

    Micromax Evok Dual Note

    Micromax Evok Dual Note

    MRP: Rs. 4,799
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Dual SIM
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type-C with OTG
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    Meizu C9 Pro

    Meizu C9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch Full HD Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
    • Quad Core Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery
    Yu Ace 32GB
     

    Yu Ace 32GB

    MRP: Rs. 4,299
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Yu Yunique 2 Plus

    Yu Yunique 2 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 4,499
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch HD Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 64 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
    • 2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
    10.or D2 32GB

    10.or D2 32GB

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)

