12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India
Many smartphone brands are offering multiple variants with the RAM and the storage. Plenty of smartphones are available with 6GB and 8GB RAM. However, there are a couple of premium smartphones offering 12GB RAM with multiple storage variants. Smartphones from Samsung, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus offer 12GB RAM smartphones to buy in India.
When the smartphone is equipped with 12GB RAM powered by a capable processor, it can boost the performance of the device. For instance, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship offers some premium features that are doubled with the 12GB RAM. Here are all the 12GB RAM smartphones to buy in India.
OnePlus 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 516 PPI
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 48MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G/Bluetooth 5.1/Wi-Fi-6
- 4510 MAh Battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has launched a couple of smartphones and has been receiving positive reviews. The iQOO 3 5G smartphone comes with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage for Rs. 44, 990. It packs a long-lasting battery with 55W fast charging support and is ideal for high-performance gaming as well.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung's latest flagship offering is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, making it to the list of 12GB RAM smartphones to buy in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 12GB paired with 128GB storage. The key highlight of the smartphone is the 108MP camera and the Samsung Exynos 990 octa-core processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones.
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is one of the premium offerings from the Chinese company. Priced at Rs. 34,999, the smartphone is designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa featuring a premium finish with a process called PicoSure. The 12GB RAM smartphone is paired with a 256GB storage and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.
Realme X2 Pro
Another smartphone from the company is the Realme X2 Pro, offering 12GB RAM paired with a 256GB storage option for Rs. 34,390. This is one of the best 12GB smartphones to buy in India that also features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens. There's also a 16MP front camera. More importantly, the Realme X2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with 12GB RAM paired with a 256GB storage. A pop-up selfie module with a 16MP shooter gives an elegant appearance to the smartphone. The 6.67-inch smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor makes it one of the best 12GB smartphones to buy in India.
OnePlus 7 Pro
The OnePlus 7 Pro packs one of the best designs with a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP lens. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and aces in both Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmarks. It is ideal for running high-performance apps and games, making it one of the best 12GB RAM smartphones to buy in India.
Nubia Red Magic 3S
Nubia Red Magic 3S is one of the premium smartphones offering the 12GB RAM variant with a 256GB storage. Priced at Rs. 37,999, the Nubia Red Magic 3S uses top-tier components, including the FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the smartphone is one of the highest top-performing devices on AnTuTu Benchmark.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is one of the best offerings from the South Korean company. The 12GB RAM smartphone has the option of 256GB or 512GB storage variants. Samsung has included the in-house Exynos 9825 octa-core processor for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, making it one of the best 12GB RAM smartphones to buy in India.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the bigger S series flagship launched last year. The device has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Other details include the Exynos 9820 SoC powering the smartphone with a 12GB RAM paired with 1TB of storage, making it one of the best 12GB smartphones to buy in India, especially with its massive storage.
OnePlus 8
MRP: Rs. 41,999
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.85GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM UFS 3.0
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G/Bluetooth 5.1/Wi-Fi
- 4300 mAh Battery
