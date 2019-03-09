ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Best budget smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 15,000

    By
    |

    If you are interested in having some of the best 6GB smartphones priced under Rs. 15K, you must make a close follow-up to the list that we have attached below. Such massive RAM offers really smoothest user-experience. It provides an ideal platform where you can easily play some sophisticated games.

    Best budget smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 15,000

     

    It is a must that such configured devices should comply with octa-core processors. Such processors avoid waste accumulation of data or files which might slow down the RAM. These processors also offer a lot better UI that makes your phone much faster. And at the same time, you can use maximum apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.

    In addition to all these benefits, smartphones also come with other top-scaled features. They demonstrate big and immersive displays. And come with massive battery set-up. Some of them also comply with Stock Android which offers clean and fuss-free interface. Check out other detailed features by getting tuned to the list which has provided.

    Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 14,987
    Key Specs

    • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 14,999 
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

     

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue