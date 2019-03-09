Best budget smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are interested in having some of the best 6GB smartphones priced under Rs. 15K, you must make a close follow-up to the list that we have attached below. Such massive RAM offers really smoothest user-experience. It provides an ideal platform where you can easily play some sophisticated games.

It is a must that such configured devices should comply with octa-core processors. Such processors avoid waste accumulation of data or files which might slow down the RAM. These processors also offer a lot better UI that makes your phone much faster. And at the same time, you can use maximum apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.

In addition to all these benefits, smartphones also come with other top-scaled features. They demonstrate big and immersive displays. And come with massive battery set-up. Some of them also comply with Stock Android which offers clean and fuss-free interface. Check out other detailed features by getting tuned to the list which has provided.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM MRP: Rs 14,987

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM MRP: Rs 12,499

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM MRP: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM MRP: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging