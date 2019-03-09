TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Balakot Hit, JeM Lost A Training Camp, Seminary And Two Rooms That Accommodated Terrorists
- India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Preview — Hosts Eye Series Win In Mohali
- Localisation Norms Tightened Ahead Of FAME II Implementation
- One Out Of Three Women In India Receives Sexual & Offensive Calls Or SMS — Truecaller
- Business Arvind Fashions Shares Hit Upper Circuit On First Day Of Listing
- Aishwarya, SRK & Priyanka At Akash Ambani's Wedding!
- 8-Year-Old Girl Has A 3-Pound Hairball In Stomach!
- Pack Your Bags And Head To Abohar: We Give You Reasons Why
Best budget smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 15,000
If you are interested in having some of the best 6GB smartphones priced under Rs. 15K, you must make a close follow-up to the list that we have attached below. Such massive RAM offers really smoothest user-experience. It provides an ideal platform where you can easily play some sophisticated games.
It is a must that such configured devices should comply with octa-core processors. Such processors avoid waste accumulation of data or files which might slow down the RAM. These processors also offer a lot better UI that makes your phone much faster. And at the same time, you can use maximum apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.
In addition to all these benefits, smartphones also come with other top-scaled features. They demonstrate big and immersive displays. And come with massive battery set-up. Some of them also comply with Stock Android which offers clean and fuss-free interface. Check out other detailed features by getting tuned to the list which has provided.
Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs 14,987
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging