Budget smartphones with premium features under Rs. 7,000

The Indian handset market is flooded with a variety of smartphones in both premium as well as budget segment. However, entry level brands like Comio, 10. Or, Infocus, Tambo, iVoomi, etc have incorporated premium and advanced features in affordable smartphones.
We have put together a list of recently launched smartphones by these brands which spots premium features like Face recognition, finger print censor, bezel-less display, etc.
Coming with latest specifications, the design and build of these phones is royal and gives out premium look and feel.
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
- Screen: 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Performance: 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
- Memory: 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Camera: 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 4850 MAh Battery
Comio C2 Lite
- Screen: 5.0 inches HD Display
- Performance: 1.5 GB RAM
- Battery: 3900 mAh
- Camera: 8 MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
Price: Rs 5,999
Tambo TA-4
- Screen: Full view design and5.45, 18:9 high screen IPS display with 550 nits of brightness
- Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor and advanced face recognition
- Performance: 2 GB RAM
- Memory: 16 GB ROM
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- Camera: 8MP rear camera with dual LED, 5MP front camera with flash
iVOOMi i2 Lite
- Screen: 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- Secure Unlocking: Face recognition
- Performance: 2 GB RAM
- Memory: 16 GB
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Camera: 13 MP + 2MP Dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera
Price: Rs 6,499
InFocus Vision 3
- Screen: 5.7 inches, IPS LCD display
- Secure Unlocking: Finger print sensor
- Performance: 2 GB RAM
- Memory: 16 GB
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Camera: 13 MP + 5MP Dual camera, 8 MP front camera
Price: Rs 6,799
10. or E
- Screen: 5.5 inches, full HD Display
- Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor
- Performance: 2 GB RAM
- Memory: 16 GB
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5MP rearcamera
Price: Rs. 5,699
Infocus Turbo 5
- Screen: 5.2 inches, HD IPS display
- Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor
- Performance: 2 GB RAM
- Memory: 16 GB
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP front camera
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
- Screen: 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
- Performance:1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Camera: 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB
- Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- Performance: 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- Memory: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- OS: Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Price: Rs 5,999
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500
Key Specs
- Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection
- Performance: 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- OS" Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Camera: 13MP + 8MP camera, 5MP front-facing camera
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 4000mAh battery
Intex Staari 10
Key Specs
- Screen: 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection
- Performance: 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 2800mAh battery
Price: Rs 5,899