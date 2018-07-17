Budget smartphones with premium features under Rs. 7,000

The Indian handset market is flooded with a variety of smartphones in both premium as well as budget segment. However, entry level brands like Comio, 10. Or, Infocus, Tambo, iVoomi, etc have incorporated premium and advanced features in affordable smartphones.

We have put together a list of recently launched smartphones by these brands which spots premium features like Face recognition, finger print censor, bezel-less display, etc.

Coming with latest specifications, the design and build of these phones is royal and gives out premium look and feel.

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Key Specs

Screen: 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Performance: 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor

Memory: 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Camera: 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE

Battery: 4850 MAh Battery Price: Rs 6,499 Comio C2 Lite Key Specs

Screen: 5.0 inches HD Display

Performance: 1.5 GB RAM

Battery: 3900 mAh

Camera: 8 MP rear camera, 5MP front camera Price: Rs 5,999 Tambo TA-4 Key Specs

Screen: Full view design and5.45, 18:9 high screen IPS display with 550 nits of brightness

Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor and advanced face recognition

Performance: 2 GB RAM

Memory: 16 GB ROM

Battery: 3000 mAh

Camera: 8MP rear camera with dual LED, 5MP front camera with flash Price: Rs 6,999 iVOOMi i2 Lite Price: Rs 6,999 Key Specs

Screen: 5.45 inch HD+ Display

Secure Unlocking: Face recognition

Performance: 2 GB RAM

Memory: 16 GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Camera: 13 MP + 2MP Dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera Price: Rs 6,499 InFocus Vision 3 Key Specs

Screen: 5.7 inches, IPS LCD display

Secure Unlocking: Finger print sensor

Performance: 2 GB RAM

Memory: 16 GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Camera: 13 MP + 5MP Dual camera, 8 MP front camera Price: Rs 6,799 10. or E Key Specs

Screen: 5.5 inches, full HD Display

Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor

Performance: 2 GB RAM

Memory: 16 GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5MP rearcamera Price: Rs. 5,699 Infocus Turbo 5 Key Specs

Screen: 5.2 inches, HD IPS display

Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor

Performance: 2 GB RAM

Memory: 16 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP front camera Price: Rs 5,999 Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Key Specs

Screen: 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display

Performance:1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Battery: 4000mAh Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB Key Specs

Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

Performance: 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

Memory: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

OS: Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE

Battery: 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Price: Rs 5,999 Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Key Specs

Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection

Performance: 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

OS" Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Camera: 13MP + 8MP camera, 5MP front-facing camera

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE

Battery: 4000mAh battery Price: Rs 6,999 Intex Staari 10 Key Specs

Screen: 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection

Performance: 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE

Battery: 2800mAh battery Price: Rs 5,899