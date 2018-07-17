ENGLISH

Budget smartphones with premium features under Rs. 7,000

By:

    The Indian handset market is flooded with a variety of smartphones in both premium as well as budget segment. However, entry level brands like Comio, 10. Or, Infocus, Tambo, iVoomi, etc have incorporated premium and advanced features in affordable smartphones.

    Budget smartphones with premium features under Rs. 7,000

    We have put together a list of recently launched smartphones by these brands which spots premium features like Face recognition, finger print censor, bezel-less display, etc.

    Coming with latest specifications, the design and build of these phones is royal and gives out premium look and feel.

    InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
    • Performance: 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Camera: 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera
    • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
    • Battery: 4850 MAh Battery
    Price: Rs 6,499

    Comio C2 Lite

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.0 inches HD Display
    • Performance: 1.5 GB RAM
    • Battery: 3900 mAh
    • Camera: 8 MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

    Price: Rs 5,999

    Tambo TA-4

    Key Specs

    • Screen: Full view design and5.45, 18:9 high screen IPS display with 550 nits of brightness
    • Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor and advanced face recognition
    • Performance: 2 GB RAM
    • Memory: 16 GB ROM
    • Battery: 3000 mAh
    • Camera: 8MP rear camera with dual LED, 5MP front camera with flash
    Price: Rs 6,999

    iVOOMi i2 Lite

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.45 inch HD+ Display
    • Secure Unlocking: Face recognition
    • Performance: 2 GB RAM
    • Memory: 16 GB
    • Battery: 4000 mAh
    • Camera: 13 MP + 2MP Dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera

    Price: Rs 6,499

    InFocus Vision 3

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.7 inches, IPS LCD display
    • Secure Unlocking: Finger print sensor
    • Performance: 2 GB RAM
    • Memory: 16 GB
    • Battery: 4000 mAh
    • Camera: 13 MP + 5MP Dual camera, 8 MP front camera

    Price: Rs 6,799

    10. or E

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.5 inches, full HD Display
    • Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor
    • Performance: 2 GB RAM
    • Memory: 16 GB
    • Battery: 4000 mAh
    • Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5MP rearcamera

    Price: Rs. 5,699

    Infocus Turbo 5

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.2 inches, HD IPS display
    • Secure Unlocking: Fingerprint sensor
    • Performance: 2 GB RAM
    • Memory: 16 GB
    • Battery: 5000 mAh
    • Camera: 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP front camera
    Price: Rs 5,999

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
    • Performance:1.3 GHz quad-core processor
    • Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
    • OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Camera: 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Battery: 4000mAh

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
    • Performance: 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
    • Memory: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • OS: Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
    • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
    • Battery: 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
    Price: Rs 5,999

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection
    • Performance: 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
    • OS" Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Camera: 13MP + 8MP camera, 5MP front-facing camera
    • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
    • Battery: 4000mAh battery
    Price: Rs 6,999

    Intex Staari 10

    Key Specs

    • Screen: 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection
    • Performance: 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
    • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
    • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE
    • Battery: 2800mAh battery
    Price: Rs 5,899

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
