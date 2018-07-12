Tambo TA-4 Launched at Rs 6,999 With Android Nougat, 5.45 Inch HD Display, 2GB RAM & 3000mAh Battery

An Indian smartphone manufacturer called Tambo has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India called as the Tambo TA-4, priced at Rs 6,999. This is a budget smartphone, focused on the first time smartphone buyers.

Variants and availability

The Tambo TA-4 will be available in Jet Black, Champagne and Sapphire Blue colors from the 11th of July on offline stores across the country.

Offers

The Tambo TA-4 comes with a service warranty of 200 days and a free screen replacement until 365 days from the day of purchase.

Salient features

18:9 aspect ratio display display

Fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock

Design

The Tambo moniker has a plastic body with a kind of unibody design. On the front, the device does have a noticiable amount of bezels with round-off corners on all four sides of the smartphone, which gives a premium look to the device. The smartphone like the majority of the smartphones retains a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Tambo TA-4 specifications

The Tambo TA-4 has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ 1440 x 720px resolution screen along with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the device is running on the MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core chipset with a clock speed of 1.25 GHz paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot up to 64 GB.

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. However, only one slot can access active 4G signal and the secondary slot can either use a 2G or a 3G signal.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has an 8 MP rear-facing camera and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras offer a plenty of features like Panorama, HDR, LED flash and face beauty enhancing features. Lastly, the smartphone is based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS with custom UI on the top with a 3000 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

Conclusion

At the price of Rs 6,999, the Tambo TA-4 offers a lot of features, which are not usually seen on a smartphone at this price point. However, we will reserve our verdict until the final review of the Tambo T4-A.