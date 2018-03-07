Best camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000

In this modern tech savvy world it has become quite easy for a user to capture the moments of their life. Now a days most of the smartphones are packed with camera which can capture some beautiful moments.

Long gone are the days when a user had to worry about carrying a camera separately for clicking pictures and shoot videos. As mentioned earlier the smartphones today are packed with digital cameras which easily captures some high quality images.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones unveiled at the MWC 2018 that are coming to India soon

In this article we will tell you about the best camera smartphones which are available under Rs 20000 and using which you can click your precious moments with your loved ones or can capture some beautiful scenery while you are out for tour. Lets quickly get to the list.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 64GB Best Price of Nokia 6 64GB

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Honor 7X Best Price of Honor 7X

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Best Price of Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording

20MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash and secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V7 Best Price of Vivo V7

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Oppo F5 Best Price of Oppo F5

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Best Price of Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, EIS

20MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V7 Plus Best Price of Vivo V7 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Sony Xperia XA1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XA1

Key Specs

5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

NFC

Bluetooth

Stereo Speakers

2300 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2017

Key Specs

5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3600mAh Battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!