Best Camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Smartphone cameras have evolved to a fairly challenging stance and are now sought as competitors to entry level DSLRs. They certainly lack the affordability of optical zoom but the quality they offer is getting better with time.
Smartphones may not afford an optical zoom but introduction of tele lenses to mobile phones in recent times has placed them as an alternative to life-sized bulky cameras. This has given photography enthusiasts a just reason to stick to mobile devices for taking pictures.
The high-mid price segment of smartphones has some brilliant camera devices. Sony Xperia's latest line of smartphones is an apt example of the same.
There is also a big leap in the quality of mobile phone camera parts such as lenses and sensors. Brands that once produced sensors and lenses for cameras have now also started proffering smartphone manufacturers with the same and this has led to the development of smartphone cameras to a stage that we see today.
If you are considering putting in your hard earned money into a camera for day to day purpose, we insist you to have a look at the following list of high-mid range smartphones with great camera features and picture quality.
Honor 8 Pro 912MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras)
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play (12MP rear camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
HTC U Play (16MP rear camera and 16MP front-facing camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 29,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (16MP rear camera and 16MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 26,900
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Kodak Ektra (21MP rear camera and 13MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max (13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz)
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA1 (23MP rear camera and 8MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 19,788
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Gionee A1 (13MP rear camera and 16MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash,
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
LG Stylus 3 (13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing )
Buy At Price of Rs 16,790
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Sony Xperia X Dual (23MP rear camera and 13MP front camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA
- 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology