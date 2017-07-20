Best Camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Smartphone cameras have evolved to a fairly challenging stance and are now sought as competitors to entry level DSLRs. They certainly lack the affordability of optical zoom but the quality they offer is getting better with time.

Smartphones may not afford an optical zoom but introduction of tele lenses to mobile phones in recent times has placed them as an alternative to life-sized bulky cameras. This has given photography enthusiasts a just reason to stick to mobile devices for taking pictures.

The high-mid price segment of smartphones has some brilliant camera devices. Sony Xperia's latest line of smartphones is an apt example of the same.

There is also a big leap in the quality of mobile phone camera parts such as lenses and sensors. Brands that once produced sensors and lenses for cameras have now also started proffering smartphone manufacturers with the same and this has led to the development of smartphone cameras to a stage that we see today.

If you are considering putting in your hard earned money into a camera for day to day purpose, we insist you to have a look at the following list of high-mid range smartphones with great camera features and picture quality.

Honor 8 Pro (12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras) Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Motorola Moto Z2 Play (12MP rear camera) Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging HTC U Play (16MP rear camera and 16MP front-facing camera) Price of Rs 29,990

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (16MP rear camera and 16MP front camera) Price of Rs 26,900

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Kodak Ektra (21MP rear camera and 13MP front camera) Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy On Max (13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera) Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz)

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera) Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Sony Xperia XA1 (23MP rear camera and 8MP front camera) Price of Rs 19,788

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Gionee A1 (13MP rear camera and 16MP front camera) Price of Rs 16,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash,

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging LG Stylus 3 (13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing ) Price of Rs 16,790

Key Features

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery OnePlus 3 Price of Rs 26,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Sony Xperia X Dual (23MP rear camera and 13MP front camera) Price of Rs 22,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

23MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA

2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology