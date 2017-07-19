Best Cheapest Smartphones with Gorilla Glass protection under Rs 7,000

In today's busy lifestyle, smartphone is one thing that we cannot live without. From making phone calls to booking cabs, we reply on our phones for almost everything.
However, more often than not we forget to take proper care of our smartphones. Sometimes we even drop them on the floor, which can cause irreparable damage to the devices.
This is why we should buy phones featuring displays covered by Gorilla Glass for better protection. While most of the high-end smartphones come with Gorilla Glass protection, not all of us can afford them.
So here we have compiled a list of best smartphones with Gorilla Glass protection under Rs. 7000. Scroll down to read the specs, features and the pricing of them.
Lava X19
Buy At Price of Rs 4,549
Key Features
- a 5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core 1.3 GHz 2GB RAM MediaTek processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Po 2200 mAh battery powering
Intex Aqua Strong 5.2
Buy At Price of Rs 5,699
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 480 x 854 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad core 1.0 GHz, Cortex A53
- 2GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6735 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 2800 mAh battery powering
Karbonn Quattro L51 HD
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch laminated IPS display and a 2.3mm ultra-thin frame of HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) resolution
- Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM
- a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- a 13MP rear camera with auto-focus
- a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies
- internal memory of 16GB
- expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card
- 2,200mAH Li-ion battery
Intex Aqua Classic
Buy At Price of Rs 3,849
Key Features
- a 5-inch IPS LCD display and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3 screen protection
- a 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB of RAM
- Mali-400 MP2 graphics engine
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2100 mAh Battery
Intex Cloud Force
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 5.0-inch IPS LCD multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 540 x 960 pixels
- a 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android Lollipop v5.1 OS
- a 5MP LED autofocus camera with CMOS image sensor
- a standard inbuilt storage of 8GB
- expandable up to 32GB by inserting a microSD card
- a 2,500mAh li-ion battery
Intex Aqua Ace
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches Super AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixels display
- runs Android,5.1 Lollipopand
- a Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53
- 3GB RAM
- Mediatek MT6735 processor paired
- 16GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 2300 mAh battery powering
Micromax Evok Power
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 2GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6737 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering
Micromax Canvas 5 E481
Buy At Price of Rs 6,875
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- a Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 2GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6737 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering