Best Cheapest Smartphones with Gorilla Glass protection under Rs 7,000

In today's busy lifestyle, smartphone is one thing that we cannot live without. From making phone calls to booking cabs, we reply on our phones for almost everything.

However, more often than not we forget to take proper care of our smartphones. Sometimes we even drop them on the floor, which can cause irreparable damage to the devices.

This is why we should buy phones featuring displays covered by Gorilla Glass for better protection. While most of the high-end smartphones come with Gorilla Glass protection, not all of us can afford them.

So here we have compiled a list of best smartphones with Gorilla Glass protection under Rs. 7000. Scroll down to read the specs, features and the pricing of them.

Lava X19 Buy At Price of Rs 4,549

Key Features

a 5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Quad Core 1.3 GHz 2GB RAM MediaTek processor paired

8GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Po 2200 mAh battery powering Intex Aqua Strong 5.2 Buy At Price of Rs 5,699

Key Features

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 480 x 854 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Quad core 1.0 GHz, Cortex A53

2GB RAM

MediaTek MT6735 processor

16GB native storage capacity

5MP main snapper at its rear

2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-ion 2800 mAh battery powering Karbonn Quattro L51 HD Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Features

5-inch laminated IPS display and a 2.3mm ultra-thin frame of HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) resolution

Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

1.3GHz quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

a 13MP rear camera with auto-focus

a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies

internal memory of 16GB

expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card

2,200mAH Li-ion battery Intex Aqua Classic Buy At Price of Rs 3,849

Key Features

a 5-inch IPS LCD display and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3 screen protection

a 1.2GHz quad-core processor

1GB of RAM

Mali-400 MP2 graphics engine

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

5MP Rear Camera

2100 mAh Battery Intex Cloud Force Buy At Price of Rs 3,999

Key Features 5.0-inch IPS LCD multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 540 x 960 pixels

a 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

Android Lollipop v5.1 OS

a 5MP LED autofocus camera with CMOS image sensor

a standard inbuilt storage of 8GB

expandable up to 32GB by inserting a microSD card

a 2,500mAh li-ion battery Intex Aqua Ace Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

a 5.0 inches Super AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixels display

runs Android,5.1 Lollipopand

a Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53

3GB RAM

Mediatek MT6735 processor paired

16GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter.

a Non-removable Li-Ion 2300 mAh battery powering Micromax Evok Power Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Quad Core, 1.3 GHz

2GB RAM

MediaTek MT6737 processor

16GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering Micromax Canvas 5 E481 Buy At Price of Rs 6,875

Key Features

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

a Quad Core, 1.3 GHz

2GB RAM

MediaTek MT6737 processor

16GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering