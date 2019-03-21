TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Best Chinese Android Pie Smartphones to buy in India
The new Chinese OEMs are now practically making use of Android Pie OS. So far the year 2019 looks really impressive, as users can see such OS even in entry-level handsets. The greatness lies with the fact that this OS is cleaner and much more fuss-free, offering amazing multitasking experience. Here's a list of some of the handsets, just go through and opt for the best one.
This new Android comes with IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). It enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors.
It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings. The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.
The OS comes with some disadvantages also. The OS isn't app friendly to some devices which indeed make the devices not compatible with this OS.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 million quad + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
OPPO F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Splash and dust-proof
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge