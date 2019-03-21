Best Chinese Android Pie Smartphones to buy in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The new Chinese OEMs are now practically making use of Android Pie OS. So far the year 2019 looks really impressive, as users can see such OS even in entry-level handsets. The greatness lies with the fact that this OS is cleaner and much more fuss-free, offering amazing multitasking experience. Here's a list of some of the handsets, just go through and opt for the best one.

This new Android comes with IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). It enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors.

It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings. The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.

The OS comes with some disadvantages also. The OS isn't app friendly to some devices which indeed make the devices not compatible with this OS.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 million quad + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
OPPO F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Realme 3

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Splash and dust-proof

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery
Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 6T

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
Honor View 20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge