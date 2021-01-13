Best Core i7 Laptop Available On Discount Offers In Flipkart

This article comprises the list of best selling laptops on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 percent discount on notebooks from select brands. The MSI GF63 Thin Core i7 9th Gen laptop can be purchased with a 36 percent discount during this sale, while the MSI GF75 Thin Core i7 9th Gen model has received a 29 percent discount.

The offers are also available on HP, Lenovo, and Acer laptops. Speaking of the models, the Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i7 9th Gen laptop is retailing with a discount of 20 percent, the Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen model has is selling with an 11 percent discount, and the Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen can be availed with a price cut of 33 percent. Take a look at the best selling laptops on discount at Flipkart in this list:

18% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS WLED-backlit Touchscreen display | 250 nits | Anti-glare panel | Micro Edge display

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor (1.8 GHz base frequency, up to 4.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 4 cores)

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD| Fast Boot-up | Shock Tolerance

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

Design & Battery: Fingerprint Reader| Backlit keyboard | Thin and light design | Weight: 1.59 kg | Maximum battery life = 11 hours, 3-cell Prismatic Fast Charge Battery

3% Off On Acer Nitro 5 Core i7 10th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display (144 Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300 nits Brightness)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

23% Off On Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i7 9th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display(120 Hz Refresh Rate)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

23% Off On Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i7 9th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display(120 Hz Refresh Rate)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

20% Off On MSI GF75 Thin Core i7 9th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display (144 Hz Refresh Rate)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 9th Generation Core Intel I7-9750HF, 2.6 Ghz base speed, 4.5 Ghz max speed, 6 Cores, 12 Mb Smart Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology |Lenovo Vantage Eye Care mode: Blue light reduction

Memory and Storage: 8 GB RAM , Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD | NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics

Design and Battery: 2.2kg gaming laptop with blue backlit keyboard |Maximum of 9 hours battery life

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Pre-Installed Software: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

14% Off On Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 72% NTSC, 300 nits Brightness)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

33% Off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i7 10th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7 10750H; Base speed: 2.6Ghz, Max Speed: 5.0Ghz, 6Cores, 12Threads, 12MB Smart Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology | 60Hz refresh rate | 250 Nits Brightness | IPS Display

Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD | NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics

Design and Battery: 2.2kg gaming laptop with blue backlit keyboard |Maximum of 7 hours battery life with rapid charge technology

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

Ports and Drive: 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x LAN, 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x Novo Hole

18% Off On Asus ZenBook 14 Core i7 11th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7, 2.8 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Speed, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12MB Cache

Memory & Storage: 16GB LPDDR4X onboard 4267MHz RAM with | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

Display: 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080), 16:9, anti-glare Panel, 300nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 4-sided NanoEdge design with up to 90% screen-to-body ratio, IPS-level wide-view technology

Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019, McAfee Anti-Virus with 1-year validity | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Design & battery: Up to 2.5mm-thin bezel | Metallic Chassis |Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.17 kg | 67WHrs, 4-cell, lithium-polymer battery | Up to 22 hours battery life ;Note: Battery life depends on conditions of usage

Keyboard: Edge-to-edge design, full-size backlit, with 1.4mm key travel | Touchpad : Glass-covered, Precision Touchpad with NumberPad 2.0, i.e., integrated LED-illuminated numeric keypad

24% Off On Asus ROG Strix G15 (2020) Core i7 10th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

Intel Core i7-10750H Processor 2.6 GHz up to 5.00 GHz

16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6 Full HD 144 Hz Screen, nVIDIA GTX 1660Ti 6GB Graphics Card

1 X USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 3 x USB3.2, 1 x HDMI

Windows 10 Home, RGB Backlit Keyboard, 1 Year Warranty

36% Off On MSI GF63 Thin Core i7 9th Gen

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs