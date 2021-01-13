Just In
Best Core i7 Laptop Available On Discount Offers In Flipkart
E-commerce platforms have become a one-stop destination for online shopping in the modern world. You don't need to step out to buy goods as ordering a necessary product is just a few clicks away. When it comes to online shopping Flipkart and Amazon are what we all prefer. Both these platforms offer discounts and sales on different products that help in keeping the user-base attracted. Recently, Amazon hosted a few brand-specific sales on smartphones and other consumer goods. Flipkart is now hosting a sale where you will get Intel Core i7 powered laptops at a discounted price.
This article comprises the list of best selling laptops on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 percent discount on notebooks from select brands. The MSI GF63 Thin Core i7 9th Gen laptop can be purchased with a 36 percent discount during this sale, while the MSI GF75 Thin Core i7 9th Gen model has received a 29 percent discount.
The offers are also available on HP, Lenovo, and Acer laptops. Speaking of the models, the Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i7 9th Gen laptop is retailing with a discount of 20 percent, the Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen model has is selling with an 11 percent discount, and the Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen can be availed with a price cut of 33 percent. Take a look at the best selling laptops on discount at Flipkart in this list:
18% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS WLED-backlit Touchscreen display | 250 nits | Anti-glare panel | Micro Edge display
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor (1.8 GHz base frequency, up to 4.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 4 cores)
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD| Fast Boot-up | Shock Tolerance
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
- Design & Battery: Fingerprint Reader| Backlit keyboard | Thin and light design | Weight: 1.59 kg | Maximum battery life = 11 hours, 3-cell Prismatic Fast Charge Battery
3% Off On Acer Nitro 5 Core i7 10th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display (144 Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300 nits Brightness)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
23% Off On Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i7 9th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display(120 Hz Refresh Rate)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
20% Off On MSI GF75 Thin Core i7 9th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display (144 Hz Refresh Rate)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Processor: 9th Generation Core Intel I7-9750HF, 2.6 Ghz base speed, 4.5 Ghz max speed, 6 Cores, 12 Mb Smart Cache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology |Lenovo Vantage Eye Care mode: Blue light reduction
- Memory and Storage: 8 GB RAM , Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD | NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics
- Design and Battery: 2.2kg gaming laptop with blue backlit keyboard |Maximum of 9 hours battery life
- This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Pre-Installed Software: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
14% Off On Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 72% NTSC, 300 nits Brightness)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
33% Off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i7 10th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7 10750H; Base speed: 2.6Ghz, Max Speed: 5.0Ghz, 6Cores, 12Threads, 12MB Smart Cache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology | 60Hz refresh rate | 250 Nits Brightness | IPS Display
- Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD | NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics
- Design and Battery: 2.2kg gaming laptop with blue backlit keyboard |Maximum of 7 hours battery life with rapid charge technology
- This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
- Ports and Drive: 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x LAN, 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x Novo Hole
18% Off On Asus ZenBook 14 Core i7 11th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7, 2.8 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Speed, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12MB Cache
- Memory & Storage: 16GB LPDDR4X onboard 4267MHz RAM with | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
- Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics
- Display: 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080), 16:9, anti-glare Panel, 300nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 4-sided NanoEdge design with up to 90% screen-to-body ratio, IPS-level wide-view technology
- Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019, McAfee Anti-Virus with 1-year validity | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Design & battery: Up to 2.5mm-thin bezel | Metallic Chassis |Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.17 kg | 67WHrs, 4-cell, lithium-polymer battery | Up to 22 hours battery life ;Note: Battery life depends on conditions of usage
- Keyboard: Edge-to-edge design, full-size backlit, with 1.4mm key travel | Touchpad : Glass-covered, Precision Touchpad with NumberPad 2.0, i.e., integrated LED-illuminated numeric keypad
24% Off On Asus ROG Strix G15 (2020) Core i7 10th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Intel Core i7-10750H Processor 2.6 GHz up to 5.00 GHz
- 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD
- 15.6 Full HD 144 Hz Screen, nVIDIA GTX 1660Ti 6GB Graphics Card
- 1 X USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 3 x USB3.2, 1 x HDMI
- Windows 10 Home, RGB Backlit Keyboard, 1 Year Warranty
36% Off On MSI GF63 Thin Core i7 9th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 MaxQ for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display(60 Hz Refresh Rate)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
