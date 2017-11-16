Best EMI offers on a list of chinese Smartphones in India

The Chinese smartphones have gained an edge over the devices those were launched by the domestic brands in India. The brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Gionee, Lenovo, Huawei, and others are some of the big names in the Indian smartphone market.
The Chinese smartphones have become immensely popular that Xiaomi has progressed to be a top brand in the Indian market segment and is competing with Samsung right now.
SEE ALSO: Budget smartphones to launch in 2018: Redmi Note 5, Nokia C9, Moto E5 Plus, Lenovo K9 Note and more
The main reason for the popularity of the Chinese smartphones is that they are rick in terms of specifications and features and are not priced too high. Eventually, these smartphones become affordable and good value for money offerings.
Today, we at GizBot, have come up with a slew of best EMI offers on a list of Chinese smartphones those are available for purchase in India. Do check out the same from below.
Motorola Moto X4 ( EMIs from Rs 1,116/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
OnePlus 5 (EMI starts from Rs 1,569/Month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3300 MAh Battery
Oppo F5 (EMI starts from Rs 950/Month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB (EMIs from Rs 1,231/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (12 Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
- Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging80 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM (No Cost EMIs starts from Rs 1,223/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Gionee X1s (EMIs Starts from Rs 618/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V7 Plus (EMI starts from Rs 1,045)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Mi A1 (No Cost EMIs starts from Rs 1,667/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 (EMIs starts from Rs 545/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Helio P20 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selife Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Oppo A71 (No Cost EMIs starts from Rs 1,083/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G5S (EMI starts from Rs 666/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5S Plus (EMI starts at Rs 761/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Gionee X1 (EMIs from Rs 451/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee A1 Lite (EMI starts at Rs 638/month)
Click Here To Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9i (EMIs from Rs 873/month)
Click Here to Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 8 Pro (EMI starts from Rs 1,426/month)
Click Here to Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging