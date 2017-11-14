Budget smartphones to launch in 2018: Redmi Note 5, Nokia C9, Moto E5 Plus, Lenovo K9 Note and more

The pace at which smartphone evolution is moving there's always something unique and fresh waiting for consumers in the market. Besides, the scenario is often that as soon as you have checked out the latest handset, there's anticipation of something else.

Further manufacturers have become quite smart and are introducing smartphone in almost all price segments to cater to the needs of the consumers. Amidst all these, the budget segment or market has really come into its own over the last couple of years.

Manufacturers are now introducing numerous devices with low price tags that also deliver good enough smartphone experiences.

They may not come with the sharpest displays, or the most seamless metal designs, but budget smartphones are still good looking.

They further offer decent specs, a good battery life and a solid performance. Besides, consumers need not splash huge amount on a flagship device.

And talking about the Indian market, majority of the population usually go for budget devices.

While price plays an importanat factor, manufacturers epecially Xiaomi are focused on bringing new smartphones with the right price tag and with enticing features. We have already seen some budget smartphones that have been launched this year and the brands have indeed stepped up their game.

However, in 2018 we are expecting more unique and better innovations from the company. Having said that, we have already got few hints about what's coming so without further ado let's have a look at some of the top budget smartphones that are set to launch in 2018.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rumoured Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Rumoured Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU / 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB / 32GB storage (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3680mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia C9 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android 8

a Octa core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor

32GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6X Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android Oreo

Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

64GB native storage capacity

12MP main snapper at its rear

4MP front-facing selfie camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Rumoured Key Features

a 5.9-inch (14.99 cm) IPS LCD display which exhibits a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixel and pixel density of 409 PPI

a 1.4 GHz quad-core which sits on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 chipset

4GB RAM

Android v8.0 (oreo) operating system

a 13MP primary camera

a 64GB internal storage

a 3,250mAh Li-ion battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Rumoured Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Android 8

3GB / 4GBRAM, 16GB /32GB internal memory

1.6 GHz Quad-core

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP auto focus Dual rear camera

8MP fixed focus front-facing camera

Water-repellent coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5500mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Lenovo K9 Note 2018 Rumoured Key Features

5.5 -inch Full HD Display

Dual Rear camera 16-MP+5MP rear camera with Sony CMOS sensors

Android 8 Oreo OS

Fastest Octa-core+4GB RAM+128GB Micro SD card slot

Fingerprint Scanner

5000mAh battery Lenovo K9 2018 Rumoured Key Features

5.2 inch Full HD Display

Faster Octa Core, Snapdargen 660 Processor

USB Type-C Charging Cable

Metal Clad smartphone

4GB RAM+64GB ROM+128GB Micro SD card slot

Google's Android 8.0 Oreo

Dual Rear 13-MP Rear + 8-MP camera

Dual Front 12MP+5MP Camera

4000 battery with Quick Charge Samsung Galaxy On9 2018 Rumoured Key Features

5.5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED display

Latest Android

Octa-core processor+3GB RAM+32GB ROM

Camera 16-MP+8-MP

Finger Print Scanner

Powerful 3500mAh Battery with quick charge Nokia Pixel Rumoured Key Features

4.5 inch (10.16 cm) Display

1.6 GHz Quad Core

Latest Android OS

5 MP Front Camera

2/3 GB RAM

26/32 GB Internal Memory

2560 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy On9 Pro 2018 Rumoured Key Features

6.0 inch display screen

Android Oreo operating system

powered by a Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor

4/6 GB of RAM

a 16 MP Rear Dual Camera

8MP Front Camera

4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Rumoured Key Features

5-Inch HD Display

Dual-SIM Support with 4G LTE

Android Oreo

1.6GHz quad-core processor

Huge 128GB expandable memory

Camera 13-mp Rear + 8-MP Front

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

2900 mAh battery Asus X00GD Rumoured Key Features

a 5.2 inch(13.21 cm) display

Android Oreo operating system

powered by a Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 processor

2 GB of RAM

a 13 MP camera

4850 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 prime Rumoured Key Features

5.5 inch.LCD Screen

1.3Ghz Quadcore Processor

latest Android Versn os

8GB. Internal Memory

3/4GB RAM

Expandable memory up to 128GB

Dual Rear Camera

Best Fornt Camera

Removable Battery Motorola Moto G6 Plus Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,8.0 Oreo

a Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android Oreo

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

32GB native storage capacity.

1 16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering