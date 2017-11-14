Budget smartphones to launch in 2018: Redmi Note 5, Nokia C9, Moto E5 Plus, Lenovo K9 Note and more

The pace at which smartphone evolution is moving there's always something unique and fresh waiting for consumers in the market. Besides, the scenario is often that as soon as you have checked out the latest handset, there's anticipation of something else.
Further manufacturers have become quite smart and are introducing smartphone in almost all price segments to cater to the needs of the consumers. Amidst all these, the budget segment or market has really come into its own over the last couple of years.
Manufacturers are now introducing numerous devices with low price tags that also deliver good enough smartphone experiences.
SEE ALSO: 10 smartphones expected to launch in 2018
They may not come with the sharpest displays, or the most seamless metal designs, but budget smartphones are still good looking.
They further offer decent specs, a good battery life and a solid performance. Besides, consumers need not splash huge amount on a flagship device.
And talking about the Indian market, majority of the population usually go for budget devices.
SEE ALSO: 2018 will bring you these incredible smartphones
While price plays an importanat factor, manufacturers epecially Xiaomi are focused on bringing new smartphones with the right price tag and with enticing features. We have already seen some budget smartphones that have been launched this year and the brands have indeed stepped up their game.
However, in 2018 we are expecting more unique and better innovations from the company. Having said that, we have already got few hints about what's coming so without further ado let's have a look at some of the top budget smartphones that are set to launch in 2018.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Rumoured Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU / 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB / 32GB storage (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3680mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia C9
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android 8
- a Octa core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 6X
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android Oreo
- Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 4MP front-facing selfie camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.9-inch (14.99 cm) IPS LCD display which exhibits a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixel and pixel density of 409 PPI
- a 1.4 GHz quad-core which sits on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 chipset
- 4GB RAM
- Android v8.0 (oreo) operating system
- a 13MP primary camera
- a 64GB internal storage
- a 3,250mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Android 8
- 3GB / 4GBRAM, 16GB /32GB internal memory
- 1.6 GHz Quad-core
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus Dual rear camera
- 8MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- Water-repellent coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5500mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Lenovo K9 Note 2018
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.5 -inch Full HD Display
- Dual Rear camera 16-MP+5MP rear camera with Sony CMOS sensors
- Android 8 Oreo OS
- Fastest Octa-core+4GB RAM+128GB Micro SD card slot
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 5000mAh battery
Lenovo K9 2018
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.2 inch Full HD Display
- Faster Octa Core, Snapdargen 660 Processor
- USB Type-C Charging Cable
- Metal Clad smartphone
- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM+128GB Micro SD card slot
- Google's Android 8.0 Oreo
- Dual Rear 13-MP Rear + 8-MP camera
- Dual Front 12MP+5MP Camera
- 4000 battery with Quick Charge
Samsung Galaxy On9 2018
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Latest Android
- Octa-core processor+3GB RAM+32GB ROM
- Camera 16-MP+8-MP
- Finger Print Scanner
- Powerful 3500mAh Battery with quick charge
Nokia Pixel
Rumoured Key Features
- 4.5 inch (10.16 cm) Display
- 1.6 GHz Quad Core
- Latest Android OS
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 2/3 GB RAM
- 26/32 GB Internal Memory
- 2560 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On9 Pro 2018
Rumoured Key Features
- 6.0 inch display screen
- Android Oreo operating system
- powered by a Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor
- 4/6 GB of RAM
- a 16 MP Rear Dual Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Rumoured Key Features
- 5-Inch HD Display
- Dual-SIM Support with 4G LTE
- Android Oreo
- 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- Huge 128GB expandable memory
- Camera 13-mp Rear + 8-MP Front
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
- 2900 mAh battery
Asus X00GD
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.2 inch(13.21 cm) display
- Android Oreo operating system
- powered by a Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 processor
- 2 GB of RAM
- a 13 MP camera
- 4850 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 prime
Rumoured Key Features
- 5.5 inch.LCD Screen
- 1.3Ghz Quadcore Processor
- latest Android Versn os
- 8GB. Internal Memory
- 3/4GB RAM
- Expandable memory up to 128GB
- Dual Rear Camera
- Best Fornt Camera
- Removable Battery
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,8.0 Oreo
- a Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery