10 smartphones expected to launch in 2018

As we approach the end of 2017, we have witnessed some exciting smartphone launches in the past few months. While it was already speculated that this year was going to big year for the smartphone market, many companies have tried to strengthen their foothold with flagship models along with several other mid-range handsets.

However, the smartphone industry is constanly evolving with new innovations and smartphone manufacturers will continue to design and develop premium and highly capable smartphones. Moreover, the handset makers these days seem to be focused on making devices that are just going to be the best version of their own.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India

The competition factor and the zeal to capture larger market share with enticing products will further push handset makers to come up with a lot of new products. And as these devices are launched they will create a great buzz in the technology world with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.

While the days ahead look to be exciting, we've rounded up the upcoming rumoured premium smartphones for 2018. The list contains smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, Motorola and OnePlus. So you can read on below to find more about the smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Apple iPhone 9 or Apple iPhone X2 Expected Key Specs

5.2 inch screen with 1880 x 2750 pixels

16MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

256 GB Internal Memory

iOS12

A12 Chip

41,00 Mah Battery Google Pixel XL 3 Expected Key Specs 6.0 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display

runs Android 9

a Octa Core 2.4 GHz

4GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

128GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion battery powering Apple iPhone 9 Plus or iPhone X2 Plus Expected Key Specs 6-inch display that comes with resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels

iOs 12 induced Quad core processor

4GB RAM

18MP + 8MP dual rear camera

The microSD included in this smartphone can be further expanded up to 256GB.

battery capacity is 3500mAh only and not removable OnePlus 6 Expected Key Specs a 5.5 inches Optic AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android O or Android 9v

Octa Core Processor 6/8 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

21MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery powering Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Note X Expected Key Specs a 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display

Android O or Android v9

Octa Core 6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh Battery Apple iPhone X2 or Apple iPhone XI Expected Key Specs

4.7 inch screen with 750 x 1334 pixels

16MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

256 GB Internal Memory

iOS12

A12 Chip

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Xiaomi Mi 7 Expected Key Specs

a 6.0 inches OLED 2160 x 4096 pixels display

a Octa Core Processor

6/8 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery powering LG G7 Expected Key Specs

a 5.7 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2880 pixels display

Octa Core Processor

6/8 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering LG V40 Expected Key Specs

a 6.0 inches OLED QHD (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2800 x 1400 pixels display

Android O or v9

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

4/6 GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery powering HTC U12 Expected Key Specs

a 5.2 inches IPS LCD display

Android O or v9

Octa Core

4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor

32GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery powering Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy SX Expected Key Specs

a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display

Android O or v9

Octa Core Processor

6/8 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy SX Plus Expected Key Specs 6.0 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display

runs Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core Processor

6/8 RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery Google Pixel 3 Expected Key Specs

5.0 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display

runs Android 9

a Octa Core 2.4 GHz

4GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

128GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion battery powering HTC 11 Evo Expected Key Specs

a 5.5 inches Super LCD3 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android O or v9

Octa core

3GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994 processor

32GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Nokia 12 Expected Key Specs

a 5 inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution

Runs on Android O or v9

a Snapdragon 821 CPU, 4G LTE, WiFi and NFC

64 or 128 GB of storage

12 megapixel front camera

a 21 megpaixel back camera

a non-removable battery Nokia 9 Expected Key Specs

5.5 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android O or v9

Octa core

4/8 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor

64GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

12MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery Nokia Edge Expected Key Specs a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android O or v9

Octa Core 2.3 GHz

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

64GB native storage capacity

23MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3880 mAh battery powering

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Note: All smartphones names and specs are just imagined by writer.