10 smartphones expected to launch in 2018

As we approach the end of 2017, we have witnessed some exciting smartphone launches in the past few months. While it was already speculated that this year was going to big year for the smartphone market, many companies have tried to strengthen their foothold with flagship models along with several other mid-range handsets.
However, the smartphone industry is constanly evolving with new innovations and smartphone manufacturers will continue to design and develop premium and highly capable smartphones. Moreover, the handset makers these days seem to be focused on making devices that are just going to be the best version of their own.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India
The competition factor and the zeal to capture larger market share with enticing products will further push handset makers to come up with a lot of new products. And as these devices are launched they will create a great buzz in the technology world with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.
While the days ahead look to be exciting, we've rounded up the upcoming rumoured premium smartphones for 2018. The list contains smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, Motorola and OnePlus. So you can read on below to find more about the smartphones.
Apple iPhone 9 or Apple iPhone X2
Expected Key Specs
- 5.2 inch screen with 1880 x 2750 pixels
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 256 GB Internal Memory
- iOS12
- A12 Chip
- 41,00 Mah Battery
Google Pixel XL 3
Expected Key Specs
- 6.0 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display
- runs Android 9
- a Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- 4GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery powering
Apple iPhone 9 Plus or iPhone X2 Plus
Expected Key Specs
- 6-inch display that comes with resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels
- iOs 12 induced Quad core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 18MP + 8MP dual rear camera
- The microSD included in this smartphone can be further expanded up to 256GB.
- battery capacity is 3500mAh only and not removable
OnePlus 6
Expected Key Specs
- a 5.5 inches Optic AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android O or Android 9v
- Octa Core Processor 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 21MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Note X
- a 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display
- Android O or Android v9
- Octa Core 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone X2 or Apple iPhone XI
Expected Key Specs
- 4.7 inch screen with 750 x 1334 pixels
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 256 GB Internal Memory
- iOS12
- A12 Chip
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Xiaomi Mi 7
- a 6.0 inches OLED 2160 x 4096 pixels display
- a Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery powering
LG G7
Expected Key Specs
- a 5.7 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2880 pixels display
- Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
LG V40
Expected Key Specs
- a 6.0 inches OLED QHD (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2800 x 1400 pixels display
- Android O or v9
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 4/6 GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery powering
HTC U12
Expected Key Specs
- a 5.2 inches IPS LCD display
- Android O or v9
- Octa Core
- 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy SX
- a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- Android O or v9
- Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy SX Plus
- 6.0 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery
Google Pixel 3
Expected Key Specs
- 5.0 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display
- runs Android 9
- a Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery powering
HTC 11 Evo
Expected Key Specs
- a 5.5 inches Super LCD3 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android O or v9
- Octa core
- 3GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery
Nokia 12
Expected Key Specs
- a 5 inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution
- Runs on Android O or v9
- a Snapdragon 821 CPU, 4G LTE, WiFi and NFC
- 64 or 128 GB of storage
- 12 megapixel front camera
- a 21 megpaixel back camera
- a non-removable battery
Nokia 9
- 5.5 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android O or v9
- Octa core
- 4/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 12MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery
Nokia Edge
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android O or v9
- Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 23MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3880 mAh battery powering
Note: All smartphones names and specs are just imagined by writer.