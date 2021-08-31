Foldable Feature Phones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Foldable smartphones were once a fantasy but not any more. A few smartphone makers are trying their best to rollout these new-age devices into the mainstream. Among them is Samsung that has already launched a few devices in its flagship Galaxy Z series. However, foldable or flip feature phones aren't new and we have seen a plethora of such models in the past decade.

Foldable smartphones were once a fantasy but not any more. A few smartphone makers are trying their best to rollout these new-age devices into the mainstream. Among them is Samsung that has already launched a few devices in its flagship Galaxy Z series. However, foldable or flip feature phones aren't new and we have seen a plethora of such models in the past decade. LAVA Flip (Red) Price: Rs. 1,752

Key Specs 2.4 inch QVGA Display

MTK6261D Processor

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

0.08MP Rear Camera

1200 mAh Lithium-ion Battery MTR Ferrari (Black) Price: Rs. 1,350

Key Specs 4.5 cm (1.77 inch) Display

64 MB RAM

64 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

800 mAh Battery I Kall K 60 (Black) Price: Rs. 1,769

Key Specs 2.4 inch Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB/64 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

1500 mAh Battery Snexian Rock (Blue) Price: Rs. 1,389

Key Specs 4.32 cm (1.7 inch) Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

800 mAh Battery Good One Magic (Green) Price: Rs. 1,399

Key Specs 1.7 inch Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

2MP Rear Camera

1050 mAh Battery BlackZone ECO X (White) Price: Rs. 1,429

Key Specs 1.4 inch Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

1000 mAh Battery I Kall K3312 (Yellow) Price: Rs. 839

Key Specs 1.8 inch Display

32 MB RAM

64 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 8 GB

0.3MP Rear Camera

1000 mAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India