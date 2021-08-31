Just In
Foldable Feature Phones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000
Foldable smartphones were once a fantasy but not any more. A few smartphone makers are trying their best to rollout these new-age devices into the mainstream. Among them is Samsung that has already launched a few devices in its flagship Galaxy Z series. However, foldable or flip feature phones aren't new and we have seen a plethora of such models in the past decade.
LAVA Flip (Red)
Price: Rs. 1,752
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch QVGA Display
- MTK6261D Processor
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.08MP Rear Camera
- 1200 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
MTR Ferrari (Black)
Price: Rs. 1,350
Key Specs
- 4.5 cm (1.77 inch) Display
- 64 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery
I Kall K 60 (Black)
Price: Rs. 1,769
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB/64 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1500 mAh Battery
Snexian Rock (Blue)
Price: Rs. 1,389
Key Specs
- 4.32 cm (1.7 inch) Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery
Good One Magic (Green)
Price: Rs. 1,399
Key Specs
- 1.7 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 1050 mAh Battery
BlackZone ECO X (White)
Price: Rs. 1,429
Key Specs
- 1.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
I Kall K3312 (Yellow)
Price: Rs. 839
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
