    Foldable Feature Phones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000

    By
    |

    Foldable Feature Phones Available To Buy In India

    Foldable smartphones were once a fantasy but not any more. A few smartphone makers are trying their best to rollout these new-age devices into the mainstream. Among them is Samsung that has already launched a few devices in its flagship Galaxy Z series. However, foldable or flip feature phones aren't new and we have seen a plethora of such models in the past decade.

    LAVA Flip (Red)

    Price: Rs. 1,752
    Key Specs

    • 2.4 inch QVGA Display
    • MTK6261D Processor
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 0.08MP Rear Camera
    • 1200 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
    MTR Ferrari (Black)
     

    Price: Rs. 1,350
    Key Specs

    • 4.5 cm (1.77 inch) Display
    • 64 MB RAM
    • 64 MB ROM
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 800 mAh Battery
    I Kall K 60 (Black)

    Price: Rs. 1,769
    Key Specs

    • 2.4 inch Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB/64 MB ROM
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 1500 mAh Battery
    Snexian Rock (Blue)

    Price: Rs. 1,389
    Key Specs

    • 4.32 cm (1.7 inch) Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB ROM
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 800 mAh Battery
    Good One Magic (Green)

    Price: Rs. 1,399
    Key Specs

    • 1.7 inch Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 2MP Rear Camera
    • 1050 mAh Battery
    BlackZone ECO X (White)

    Price: Rs. 1,429
    Key Specs

    • 1.4 inch Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB ROM
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 1000 mAh Battery
    I Kall K3312 (Yellow)

    Price: Rs. 839
    Key Specs

    • 1.8 inch Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 64 MB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 8 GB
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 1000 mAh Battery

