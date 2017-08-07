Best headphones, cases and essential accessories for OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 is one of the best selling high-end smartphones in India. The company created history by selling their flagship smartphone on the same day of its release in the country.

OnePlus 5 is available exclusively via the online retailer Amazon India. The smartphones comes in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 32,999 and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 37,999.

The device is claimed to be a best seller as it managed to become the highly grosser in the first week of sales on the online retailer.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.8 update brings EIS, Wi-Fi bug fix and more

Above all, the company is in plans to introduce the third color variant, presumably Gold in the country in a few days.

Given that the OnePlus 5 is a hot selling smartphone, here we have come up with a list of accessories that you can buy for the device to enhance the user experience further.

SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan Special: Upto 50% off on best smartphones

You can scroll down to know the best accessories such as OnePlus 5 cases, headphones, protection gear, covers, etc. for your smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!