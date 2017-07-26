Best smartphones with high internal memory to buy in India

Gone are the days when phones were only used for making calls and sending texts. With the invention of smartphones, we are always hooked to them. From posting images on various social media sites to watching movies, our smartphones have become a small world in themselves.
So we have started looking for smartphones that offer more and more internal storage space. Keeping up with our growing demands and advancement of technology, manufacturers these days are releasing smartphones with 128GB of default storage capacity.
We are here to tell you which are the best smartphones that feature 128GB internal storage space. Read on to know their specs, features and pricing.
OnePlus 5 128GB
Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro 128GB
Rs 31,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Pro 128GB
Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T 128GB
Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB
Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe 256GB
Rs 45,000
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Dual Five-magnet speakers
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging
OnePlus 3
Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Nubia Z11
Rs 25,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0