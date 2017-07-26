Best smartphones with high internal memory to buy in India

Gone are the days when phones were only used for making calls and sending texts. With the invention of smartphones, we are always hooked to them. From posting images on various social media sites to watching movies, our smartphones have become a small world in themselves.

So we have started looking for smartphones that offer more and more internal storage space. Keeping up with our growing demands and advancement of technology, manufacturers these days are releasing smartphones with 128GB of default storage capacity.

We are here to tell you which are the best smartphones that feature 128GB internal storage space. Read on to know their specs, features and pricing.

OnePlus 5 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 31,990

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 8 Pro 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OnePlus 3T 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe 256GB Buy At Price of Rs 45,000

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

Dual Five-magnet speakers

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 25,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0