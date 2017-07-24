Best Dual Rear Camera Smartphones to buy In India

The smartphone market is witnessing many innovations from time to time that help in the rapid growth of the category.

One such technology that came into existence in the last year is the dual rear camera setup. When the smartphone revolution started, it was pretty hard to see selfie camera on many devices.

Now, the smartphones have developed to such an extent that many devices has dual cameras at their rear. Some selfie-centric smartphones have dual camera sensors at the front itself. The dual camera technology became popular due to its capabilities. The same enables you click great shots with bokeh effect, wide-angle shots, etc.

Having said that, we have come up with a list of best dual rear camera smartphones that you can consider purchasing in India. Take a look at them from the options mentioned below.