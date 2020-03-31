Best Honor Smartphones With 6GB Available In India

Speaking of which, Honor which is also known as the Huawei's sub-brand has launched a plethora of smartphones in the past.

Similar to other Chinese brands, the company is also well known for its budget-friendly smartphone that is loaded with a good set of internals. The company started its innings in the year 2020 with the launch of the Honor 9X.

The budget smartphone's key highlight includes a pop-up selfie camera module and a 48MP triple-rear camera setup. In fact, Honor has been betting high on the 9X for its imaging capabilities.

But, it's not the camera that brings this device to this. In this article, we are compiling a list of smartphones from Honor that ships with 6GB RAM. So, without any further delays, let's quickly have a look at the list:

Honor 9X

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Honor 20

MRP: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs



6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery

Honor View 20

MRP: Rs. 22,890

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Honor 10

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs



5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Honor 8X

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

