Best Honor Smartphones With 6GB Available In India
Smartphones have become a basic necessity for us all and are undeniably the most sought after gadgets in the market today. There are multiple brands that are taking care of a user's needs and have been introducing their iteration of products every now and then. And you would agree that the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are the major players. Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Huawei are some of the brands from China that have dominated the market and have got the budget-conscious users hooked.
Speaking of which, Honor which is also known as the Huawei's sub-brand has launched a plethora of smartphones in the past.
Similar to other Chinese brands, the company is also well known for its budget-friendly smartphone that is loaded with a good set of internals. The company started its innings in the year 2020 with the launch of the Honor 9X.
The budget smartphone's key highlight includes a pop-up selfie camera module and a 48MP triple-rear camera setup. In fact, Honor has been betting high on the 9X for its imaging capabilities.
But, it's not the camera that brings this device to this. In this article, we are compiling a list of smartphones from Honor that ships with 6GB RAM. So, without any further delays, let's quickly have a look at the list:
Honor 9X
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 20
MRP: Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Honor View 20
MRP: Rs. 22,890
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 8X
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
