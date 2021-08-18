ENGLISH

    Best Keypad Phones With Long-Lasting Battery In Under Rs. 2,000

    |

    Looking for a backup phone that could offer extended battery life and is easy to carry around? Then you might have to consider an old-school keypad phone. In fact, there are a lot of keypad phones that pack a massive 4,000 mAh battery, which could easily last over a week and a standby time of over a month.

     

    List Of Features Phones Available To Buy In India

    Here is the list of features phones that cost less than Rs. 2,000 and comes equipped with a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

    These feature phones are affordable and are a great device for those, who are looking for a secondary backup phone that could help them in emergency situations.

    Energizer Power Max P20

    Energizer Power Max P20

    Price: Rs. 1,674
    Key Specs

    • 2.8 inch Display
    • 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
    • Spreadtrum SC6531E Processor
    Jivi N3720 Power
     

    Jivi N3720 Power

    Price: Rs. 1,998
    Key Specs

    • 2.8 inch Screen Size with QVGA Display
    • Triple Sim + Dedicated Slot for Memory Card
    • 4000 MAH Battery
    • Big Torch, Power Saving Mode & Big Speaker
    Kechaoda K108 (Green)

    Kechaoda K108 (Green)

    Price: Rs. 1,870
    Key Specs

    • 3.5 inch Display
    • 64 MB RAM | 64 MB ROM
    • 1.3MP Rear Camera
    • 6000 mAh Battery
    Kechaoda K80 (Blue & Black)

    Kechaoda K80 (Blue & Black)

    Price: Rs. 1,899
    Key Specs

    • 2.8 inch QVGA Display
    • 32 MB RAM
    • 32 MB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 16 GB
    • 1.3MP Rear Camera
    • 6000 mAh Battery
    KECHAODA K60

    KECHAODA K60

    Price: Rs. 1,465
    Key Specs

    • Dual Sim(GSM + GSM)
    • Display: 2.4 Inches, QVGA
    • Support 8GB memory card
    • Camera: 0.3 MP

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
