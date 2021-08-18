Best Keypad Phones With Long-Lasting Battery In Under Rs. 2,000

Here is the list of features phones that cost less than Rs. 2,000 and comes equipped with a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

These feature phones are affordable and are a great device for those, who are looking for a secondary backup phone that could help them in emergency situations.

Energizer Power Max P20

Price: Rs. 1,674

Key Specs

2.8 inch Display

32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB

0.3MP Rear Camera

4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Spreadtrum SC6531E Processor

Jivi N3720 Power

Price: Rs. 1,998

Key Specs

2.8 inch Screen Size with QVGA Display

Triple Sim + Dedicated Slot for Memory Card

4000 MAH Battery

Big Torch, Power Saving Mode & Big Speaker

Kechaoda K108 (Green)

Price: Rs. 1,870

Key Specs

3.5 inch Display

64 MB RAM | 64 MB ROM

1.3MP Rear Camera

6000 mAh Battery

Kechaoda K80 (Blue & Black)

Price: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs

2.8 inch QVGA Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 16 GB

1.3MP Rear Camera

6000 mAh Battery

KECHAODA K60

Price: Rs. 1,465

Key Specs