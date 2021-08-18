For Quick Alerts
Best Keypad Phones With Long-Lasting Battery In Under Rs. 2,000
Features
Looking for a backup phone that could offer extended battery life and is easy to carry around? Then you might have to consider an old-school keypad phone. In fact, there are a lot of keypad phones that pack a massive 4,000 mAh battery, which could easily last over a week and a standby time of over a month.
Here is the list of features phones that cost less than Rs. 2,000 and comes equipped with a massive 4,000 mAh battery.
These feature phones are affordable and are a great device for those, who are looking for a secondary backup phone that could help them in emergency situations.
Energizer Power Max P20
Price: Rs. 1,674
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
- Spreadtrum SC6531E Processor
Jivi N3720 Power
Price: Rs. 1,998
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch Screen Size with QVGA Display
- Triple Sim + Dedicated Slot for Memory Card
- 4000 MAH Battery
- Big Torch, Power Saving Mode & Big Speaker
Kechaoda K108 (Green)
Price: Rs. 1,870
Key Specs
- 3.5 inch Display
- 64 MB RAM | 64 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 6000 mAh Battery
Kechaoda K80 (Blue & Black)
Price: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch QVGA Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 16 GB
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 6000 mAh Battery
KECHAODA K60
Price: Rs. 1,465
Key Specs
- Dual Sim(GSM + GSM)
- Display: 2.4 Inches, QVGA
- Support 8GB memory card
- Camera: 0.3 MP
Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
