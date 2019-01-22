Best Micromax Android Oreo smartphones to buy in India

The homegrown tech-giant, Micromax has been constantly giving goosebumps to the users with the feature-packed handsets they are coming every now and then. The noteworthy aspect is- despite these smartphones are cheaper than some of its Chinese counterparts, they won't let you down in regards to specs and features.

Also, despite being cheaper, the makers don't shy away in infusing Android Oreo in some of them, which eventually looks quite promising. And henceforth users get the best-packaged material in terms of fuss-free multitasking. If you want to fill your empty bucket with all the goodness occurring from Micromax, you are invited to visit the list mentioned at the bottom.

The Android Oreo has a lot of advantages. It lets your operations to be faster with 2x the boot speed. The OS also manages your background running apps and increases automatic limits for them to avoid unwanted battery and memory usage, thus increasing the battery life and speed.

Its picture-in-picture mode lets the users work on any app and at the same time run a video in any pinned area of the screen- which is definitely a major functional change. It comes with Autofill API framework update which not only remembers your credentials but also automatically fills the details(like username and password) on just typing in the first word of the username.

Whereas there are some cons as well. The OS is of the beta version and so it may contain plenty of bugs. There is no AR and VR support. Also, not every smartphone is getting this OS update.

Micromax Infinity N12

Key Specs 6.19-inch (720×1500 pixels) HD+ 18:9:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB (N11) / 3GB (N12) RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

8MP (N11) / 16MP (N12) front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Micromax Infinity N11

Key Specs 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint

4000 MAh Battery Micromax Bharat Go

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Micromax Spark Go

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity

Key Specs

5-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display

1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

5000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

Key Specs

5-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA +2.5D curved glass display

Quad-Core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery