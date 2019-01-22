ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 6,000

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The best thing about smartphone makers is they design devices to enable every section of users to feel satisfied. They basically produce devices of three categories namely- entry-level, mid-range and high-end. This is how users get an abundant supply of options, using which they can pick whatever device that goes best with their budget.

    Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 6,000

     

    However, some incapable users who can't afford expensive or mid-range phones, are confined to either entry-level or feature phones. While some capable users hate the idea of spending a huge amount of money on sophisticated devices.

    Considering the invigorating demands by these users, we have shared a list of few best smartphones whose price falls below Rs. 6,000. Hopefully, this list can guide you perfectly as of a buying guide- to let you pick the right handset.

    Despite coming at a much lesser price variant, these devices still can leave you surprised with some unique features they are dwelling with. Few of the phones in the list come with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter on the display.

    While, some phones get smart volume control capabilities, three-finger screenshot, and double tap to wake up the screen. It is quite interesting to see that even at reduced price option, these devices run Oreo(OS) which can indeed make your multitasking fuss-free. There are some more features which you can know by visiting these devices individually by following our listing.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A (MRP: Rs 5,998)

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 7S (Play 7) (MRP: Rs 5,999)

    Best Price of Honor 7S
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1 (MRP: Rs 5,999)

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Lenovo A5(MRP: Rs 5,999)

    Best Price of Lenovo A5
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 2.1(MRP: Rs 5,796)

    Best Price of Nokia 2.1
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh battery

    Lava Z61(MRP: Rs 4,999)

    Best Price of Lava Z61
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
    • 1GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Infinix Smart 2(MRP: Rs 4,999)

    Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3050mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core(MRP: Rs 5,990)

    Best Price of Galaxy J2 Core
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

    XOLO Era 4X(MRP: Rs 4,444)

    Best Price of Xolo Era 4X
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Lava Z50(MRP: Rs 3,999)

    Best Price of Lava Z50
    Key Specs

    • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue