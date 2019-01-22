Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 6,000

The best thing about smartphone makers is they design devices to enable every section of users to feel satisfied. They basically produce devices of three categories namely- entry-level, mid-range and high-end. This is how users get an abundant supply of options, using which they can pick whatever device that goes best with their budget.

However, some incapable users who can't afford expensive or mid-range phones, are confined to either entry-level or feature phones. While some capable users hate the idea of spending a huge amount of money on sophisticated devices.

Considering the invigorating demands by these users, we have shared a list of few best smartphones whose price falls below Rs. 6,000. Hopefully, this list can guide you perfectly as of a buying guide- to let you pick the right handset.

Despite coming at a much lesser price variant, these devices still can leave you surprised with some unique features they are dwelling with. Few of the phones in the list come with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter on the display.

While, some phones get smart volume control capabilities, three-finger screenshot, and double tap to wake up the screen. It is quite interesting to see that even at reduced price option, these devices run Oreo(OS) which can indeed make your multitasking fuss-free. There are some more features which you can know by visiting these devices individually by following our listing.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (MRP: Rs 5,998) Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7S (Play 7) (MRP: Rs 5,999) Best Price of Honor 7S

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery Asus Zenfone Lite L1 (MRP: Rs 5,999) Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lenovo A5(MRP: Rs 5,999) Best Price of Lenovo A5

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 2.1(MRP: Rs 5,796) Best Price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Lava Z61(MRP: Rs 4,999) Best Price of Lava Z61

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Infinix Smart 2(MRP: Rs 4,999) Best Price of Infinix Smart 2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Core(MRP: Rs 5,990) Best Price of Galaxy J2 Core

Key Specs 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery XOLO Era 4X(MRP: Rs 4,444) Best Price of Xolo Era 4X

Key Specs

5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Lava Z50(MRP: Rs 3,999) Best Price of Lava Z50

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery