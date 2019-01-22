Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 6,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Stranded In No Man’s Land; Probe On To Ascertain How 31 Rohingyas Crossed Over
- Double Digit Salary Hike This Year In India; Most In Asia
- Gigapixel And Terapixel Imaging — Explained
- India vs New Zealand — The Highs And Lows
- Maruti Ertiga To Come In A Luxury-Focussed 6-Seater Format — An Ideal Business Companion?
- PM Modi Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo!
- Hodal — Your Ultimate Guide To Haryana's Least Explored Part
- How To Cover Up A Tattoo With Make-up?
The best thing about smartphone makers is they design devices to enable every section of users to feel satisfied. They basically produce devices of three categories namely- entry-level, mid-range and high-end. This is how users get an abundant supply of options, using which they can pick whatever device that goes best with their budget.
However, some incapable users who can't afford expensive or mid-range phones, are confined to either entry-level or feature phones. While some capable users hate the idea of spending a huge amount of money on sophisticated devices.
Considering the invigorating demands by these users, we have shared a list of few best smartphones whose price falls below Rs. 6,000. Hopefully, this list can guide you perfectly as of a buying guide- to let you pick the right handset.
Despite coming at a much lesser price variant, these devices still can leave you surprised with some unique features they are dwelling with. Few of the phones in the list come with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter on the display.
While, some phones get smart volume control capabilities, three-finger screenshot, and double tap to wake up the screen. It is quite interesting to see that even at reduced price option, these devices run Oreo(OS) which can indeed make your multitasking fuss-free. There are some more features which you can know by visiting these devices individually by following our listing.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A (MRP: Rs 5,998)
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7S (Play 7) (MRP: Rs 5,999)
Best Price of Honor 7S
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone Lite L1 (MRP: Rs 5,999)
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo A5(MRP: Rs 5,999)
Best Price of Lenovo A5
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 2.1(MRP: Rs 5,796)
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Lava Z61(MRP: Rs 4,999)
Best Price of Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2(MRP: Rs 4,999)
Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core(MRP: Rs 5,990)
Best Price of Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
XOLO Era 4X(MRP: Rs 4,444)
Best Price of Xolo Era 4X
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Lava Z50(MRP: Rs 3,999)
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery