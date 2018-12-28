Best Multiple Rear camera smartphones that launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Camera is one of the prime and foremost aspect which a user looks in any device. Their irrevocable demands have led the makers to come up with more sophisticated camera configuration. It is out of their sheer craft that you can see some devices like Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Huawei P20 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy A7- which were launched in 2018. The common thing amongst these devices is they house multiple camera sensors.
The Samsung Galaxy A9(2018) comes laden with lots of amazing features. However, its camera is the prime one. It is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Such camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using.
These cameras are also backed by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. Huawei P20 Pro which sports triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The other two devices also keep your expectation higher with their spectacular camera set up.
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG V40 ThinQ
Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo R17 Pro
Best Price of Oppo R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera with f/2.6 aperture, TOF 3D camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor, 3D Portrait
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C, NFC
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- In-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge