Best Multiple Rear camera smartphones that launched in 2018

Camera is one of the prime and foremost aspect which a user looks in any device. Their irrevocable demands have led the makers to come up with more sophisticated camera configuration. It is out of their sheer craft that you can see some devices like Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Huawei P20 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy A7- which were launched in 2018. The common thing amongst these devices is they house multiple camera sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy A9(2018) comes laden with lots of amazing features. However, its camera is the prime one. It is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Such camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using.

These cameras are also backed by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. Huawei P20 Pro which sports triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The other two devices also keep your expectation higher with their spectacular camera set up.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging LG V40 ThinQ Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Oppo R17 Pro Best Price of Oppo R17 Pro

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera with f/2.6 aperture, TOF 3D camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor, 3D Portrait

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C, NFC

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging Huawei Mate 20 Pro Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

In-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge