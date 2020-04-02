Just In
These Nokia Smartphones Have Best Selfie Cameras In India Right Now
Smartphones usage has gone beyond calling and texting in the modern days. These handheld devices now allow you to consume media, do web surfing, and also capture your moments using the integrated cameras. No wonder, smartphone photography is something that has hit a milestone in the last decade.
We have seen smartphone brands equipping their products with some high-end cameras. In fact, a major chunk of brands woos the audience by offering multiple-sensor cameras with various features at an affordable price.
And ever since the trend for uploading selfies on social media platform saw the high, manufacturers started experimenting with the front camera department as well.
Speaking of which, HMD Global, the Finnish brand affiliated to Nokia mobiles, has also launched several selfie-oriented smartphones in the Indian market. For instance, the Nokia 8.1 which debuted back in 2018 is one of the best Nokia handsets for capturing selfies. It has a 20MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.
Similarly, there is the Nokia 6.1 which also debuted back in 2018 is one of the capable selfie camera smartphones. The highlight of this handset is its 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
Not just the mid-range and affordable segment, but Nokia also have selfie-oriented smartphones in the flagship segment. In this article, we are compiling a list of the best Nokia smartphone which pack capable selfie camera and can be bought in India.
Nokia 8.1
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7.2
MRP: Rs. 15,145
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 9
MRP: Rs. 36,899
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 490 PPI pixel density
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 12MP along with a 20MP front camera
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 3,320mAh Li-ion battery
