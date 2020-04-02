These Nokia Smartphones Have Best Selfie Cameras In India Right Now

We have seen smartphone brands equipping their products with some high-end cameras. In fact, a major chunk of brands woos the audience by offering multiple-sensor cameras with various features at an affordable price.

And ever since the trend for uploading selfies on social media platform saw the high, manufacturers started experimenting with the front camera department as well.

Speaking of which, HMD Global, the Finnish brand affiliated to Nokia mobiles, has also launched several selfie-oriented smartphones in the Indian market. For instance, the Nokia 8.1 which debuted back in 2018 is one of the best Nokia handsets for capturing selfies. It has a 20MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

Similarly, there is the Nokia 6.1 which also debuted back in 2018 is one of the capable selfie camera smartphones. The highlight of this handset is its 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Not just the mid-range and affordable segment, but Nokia also have selfie-oriented smartphones in the flagship segment. In this article, we are compiling a list of the best Nokia smartphone which pack capable selfie camera and can be bought in India.

Nokia 8.1

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 6.1 Plus

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 7.2

MRP: Rs. 15,145

Key Specs



6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 9

MRP: Rs. 36,899

Key Specs