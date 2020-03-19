Best 64MP Rear Camera Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

And you will all agree that there is horde amongst the smartphone manufacturers to get hold of the budget-conscious not in India but the global markets.

Most of them are dedicated to bringing out the cheapest yet fully-loaded smartphones. Besides, ever since Chinese brands invaded the mobile industry, we have been presented with powerful yet affordable smartphones.

Speaking of smartphone photography, Xiaomi was the first brand to experiment with a dual-camera setup under Rs. 15,000 price tag with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. That's not it, it was the first device to launch with a 48MP camera sensors in the affordable mobile space.

Taking forward the advancement in mobile camera technology, multiple brands are now offering a bigger 64MP camera sensor that too in the Rs. 15K segment. If you are an avid photographer and love to capture your moment on smartphones and are looking for some capable devices, then this article will help you select one.

Realme 6

MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4300 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

6000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs 13,999

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 14,989

Key Specs