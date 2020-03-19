Just In
Best 64MP Rear Camera Smartphones Under Rs 15,000
Smartphones are one of the most used devices nowadays and one can hardly imagine his/her day without one. These handheld devices have helped us to stay in touch with them and also capture some amazing moments of our life. It doesn't need you to carry a camera distinctively all around just to get a perfect snap. With the advancement in technology; more specifically in the smartphone photography department, it has made capturing images just a click away.
And you will all agree that there is horde amongst the smartphone manufacturers to get hold of the budget-conscious not in India but the global markets.
Most of them are dedicated to bringing out the cheapest yet fully-loaded smartphones. Besides, ever since Chinese brands invaded the mobile industry, we have been presented with powerful yet affordable smartphones.
Speaking of smartphone photography, Xiaomi was the first brand to experiment with a dual-camera setup under Rs. 15,000 price tag with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. That's not it, it was the first device to launch with a 48MP camera sensors in the affordable mobile space.
Taking forward the advancement in mobile camera technology, multiple brands are now offering a bigger 64MP camera sensor that too in the Rs. 15K segment. If you are an avid photographer and love to capture your moment on smartphones and are looking for some capable devices, then this article will help you select one.
Realme 6
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor
- 4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4300 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
MRP: Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 6000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Realme XT
MRP: Rs. 14,989
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
