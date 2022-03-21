Best Phones To Buy Under Rs. 20,000: Top Phones From Realme, Samsung, Vivo To Check Out

This makes them available under Rs. 20,000 and an irresistible deal. Flipkart has announced a price drop alert on some of the best phones like the Realme 8 Pro, Vivo Y73, Samsung Galaxy A22, Infinix Note 10 Pro, and so on. Here are some of the best phones to buy under Rs. 20,000 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and the Samsung Galaxy A22 is an attractive device. The smartphone features a 90Hz LCD panel with the Dimensity 700 chipset. The 5G smartphone has a 48MP triple-camera setup and is available for Rs. 17,390 on Flipkart.

Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro is one of the unique smartphones that makes it a great buy under Rs. 20,000. Flipkart is currently offering the Realme 8 Pro for just Rs. 13,000 with a few exchange offers and bank deals. The cameras on the smartphone are very powerful, which makes it a good deal for buyers looking for content creation with 5G support.

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y73 is one of the best phones to buy under Rs. 20,000. Presently, Flipkart is offering the high-end 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo Y73 for Rs. 19,390. The smartphone only supports 4G but makes it up with other powerful features like expandable RAM, FHD+ AMOLED panel, massive battery, and powerful 64MP camera.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Infinix is a brand that we often go to. The new Infinix Note 10 Pro is a similar budget-friendly smartphone with premium features. Presently, the high-end 8GB RAM variant of the Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart with additional exchange offers.

These are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 to buy in India. One can also check out devices like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Lite, and so on.