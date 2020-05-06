Premium Samsung Smartphones With Punch Hole Displays To Buy In India

Upon closer inspection, you will find that notches have already become a thing of past. Moving camera parts certainly look cool but they have their own share of problems that are hard to ignore. At last, the punch hole displays seem to be the trend that's going to stay for the longest.

Today's list of smartphones includes the premium Samsung smartphones for consumers who you are ready to live with a tiny hole in their smartphone's display. Let's have a look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 109,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.95 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.78GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

One eSIM (Works on Airtel and Jio) and one Nano SIM

12MP (primary wide-angle) Super Speed dual pixel f/1.8 1.4μm Pixel Size + 12MP (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1.22μm Pixel Size; LED flash, HDR10+, OIS, Up to 8x digital zoom; Video: Up to 4K 60fps

10MP Front Camera

Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor, and Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou; Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 5CA, LTE Cat.16 Up to 1.0Gbps Download, LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload, Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload

Nano-SIM + eSIM

Samsung Knox, secure folder, facial recognition

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 84,200

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 73,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

MRP: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10e

MRP: Rs. 47,300

Key Specs

