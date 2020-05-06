Just In
Premium Samsung Smartphones With Punch Hole Displays To Buy In India
Smartphone manufacturers have applied all sorts of permutations and combinations to deliver full-screen user experience to masses. From big ugly notches to pop-up cameras to punch hole displays, the never-ending quest to kill the bezels has kept the excitement alive. Today, the market is flooded with smartphones with all three display kinds.
Upon closer inspection, you will find that notches have already become a thing of past. Moving camera parts certainly look cool but they have their own share of problems that are hard to ignore. At last, the punch hole displays seem to be the trend that's going to stay for the longest.
Today's list of smartphones includes the premium Samsung smartphones for consumers who you are ready to live with a tiny hole in their smartphone's display. Let's have a look.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
MRP: Rs. 109,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.95 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.78GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- One eSIM (Works on Airtel and Jio) and one Nano SIM
- 12MP (primary wide-angle) Super Speed dual pixel f/1.8 1.4μm Pixel Size + 12MP (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1.22μm Pixel Size; LED flash, HDR10+, OIS, Up to 8x digital zoom; Video: Up to 4K 60fps
- 10MP Front Camera
- Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor, and Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou; Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 5CA, LTE Cat.16 Up to 1.0Gbps Download, LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload, Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
- Nano-SIM + eSIM
- Samsung Knox, secure folder, facial recognition
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 84,200
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
MRP: Rs. 73,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 62,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
MRP: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
MRP: Rs. 47,300
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3100 MAh Battery
