Upcoming 12GB RAM Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon In India

Most of the flagship smartphones now offer 8GB RAM and some of the super high-end smartphones offer 12GB RAM. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone with 12GB RAM, then here are some of the models that you can consider.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus is the state-of-the-art flagship smartphone from Motorola, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device has a 108MP primary camera with OIS and it offers up to 12GB RAM on the high-end model along with 256GB UFS 3.0 based internal storage.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is a premium flagship device with a high-resolution, high-refresh-rate display. It is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC and runs on Android 10 OS with custom ColorOS 7 skin on top. With up to 12GB RAM in the hold, it is one of the best multi-tasking devices that one can get.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G comes with either the Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, depending on the market. It offers up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, which is more efficient and faster than the LPDDR4x modules used on some of the flagship phones.

OPPO Find X2

The OPPO Find X2 looks almost similar to the Oppo Find X2 Pro, but it comes with a lower resolution screen (FHD+) with a similar fit and finish. Based on Android 10 OS with 12GB RAM, the device is guaranteed to offer good gaming experience even on titles like PUBG and Fortnite.

Vivo Apex 2020

The Vivo Apex 2020 offers a higher screen-to-body ratio when compared to other flagship smartphones and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. With 12GB RAM at its realm, the device will ace through gaming and multi-tasking without any issue.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB

The OnePlus 8 Pro with 256GB internal storage also offers 12GB RAM based on LPDDR5 technology for a faster multi-tasking process. It also helps the camera to take photos quickly. This phone also offers stock Android like UI, which further improves the overall RAM optimization.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is a bigger version of the Galaxy S20 Plus and this device also offers up to 12GB RAM. If you want a big-screen Samsung flagship smartphone with lots of memory, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is the device to get.

OnePlus 8 256GB

The OnePlus 8 256GB also offers 12GB RAM. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, this model uses LPDDR4x type RAM, which is a bit outdated when compared to the pro model. Nevertheless, the device will offer seamless multi-tasking, thanks to 12GB RAM.