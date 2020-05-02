Just In
Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones Available In India
The Indian market is budget-conscious and the budget and entry-level smartphones sell quite well in the country. But there is no denying that premium smartphones also have their share of buyers. There are consumers who prefer smartphones with highly innovative features from various brands and these do carry a premium price label.
When it comes to premium smartphones, OnePlus is the best brand with affordable priced devices and premium features on par with other high-end smartphones. Besides this, there are other smartphone brands from companies such as Apple, Samsung, LG and more.
If you are looking for a premium smartphone in India right now, then here we have listed some best devices that you can buy.
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand to flaunt a pop-up camera module at its rear and QHD+ display. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a triple-camera setup.
Vivo iQOO 3
Vivo iQOO 3 makes use of a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 4400mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, and a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary camera sensor.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most advanced iPhone model ever. The device features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, a triple-camera setup at the rear and other key aspects.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite adorns a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 4500mAh battery that can provide two days of battery life, Pro camera mode with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 32MP selfie camera and more.
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space and a 4085mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the second-generation foldable smartphone from the company. It is the first smartphone to feature a folding glass screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip arrives with a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Like the other devices launched in the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 11 Pro also comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus launched earlier this year comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a whopping 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, a quad-camera setup and other notable aspects.
HTC U12 Plus
HTC U12 Plus was lanched with a 6.0-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a dual-camera setup at the rear and a 3500mAh battery operating under its hood.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus launched last year comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, an in-house Exynos 9820 SoC, a dynamic AMOLED display, and other notable aspects.
Motorola Razr 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 is a flagship foldable smartphone powered a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a 2510mAh battery along with the company's proprietary fast charging technology.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus that was launched last year comes with an Exynos 9825 SoC, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, support for the S-Pen stylus and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a yesterday model that was launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear, an intelligent S-Pen stylus, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, a 4500mAh battery and fast charging support as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, an Exynos 9 Octa 9825 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and other key aspects.
