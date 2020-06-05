Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India In June

The premium smartphones in India have made headlines in recent years and have their own set of buyers who are interested in experiencing high-end features despite the hefty price tag. Having said that, here we have listed a slew of premium smartphones available in India right now that you can this month. Take a look!

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is an advanced offering from the company featuring a whopping 108MP primary camera sensor along with support for 8K video recording, 100x zoom, and enhanced night mode effects. The other goodies of the smartphone include a premium design, an in-house Exynos 990 SoC and a juicy 5000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most advanced iPhone launched to day featuring a textured matte glass back as well as a polished stainless steel frame. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, a powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset with 8-core neural engine, up to 512GB storage space, a capable battery, and a triple-camera setup at its rear.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display without a notch as it flaunt a pop-up selfie camera module. The screen has a QHD+ 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The other aspects of the OnePlus 7 Pro include an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 10-layer liquid cooling tech, and a capacious battery with Warp Charging support.

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge Plus, the latest flagship smartphone from the company is a premium offering with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The device comes with a triple-camera setup at its rear housing a whopping 108MP primary camera sensor. Also, there is a curved Edgeless Edge display on the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro features adorns a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset with Neural Engine, iOS 13, a triple-camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, a 12MP front camera sensor with Retina Flash and a long-lasting battery with Qi wireless charging tech.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro launched bestows a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display without a notch as it has a pop-up camera sensor, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP front camera sensor and a 4080mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the second-generation foldable smartphone launched by the company. This device comes with a 6.7-inch internal display with a resolution of 1080x 2636 pixels and a 1.1-inch external display with a resolution of 112 x 300 pixels. The other goodies of the Galaxy Z Flip include an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 3300mAh battery, a dual-camera setup at the rear and a 10MP front camera.

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 is also a foldable smartphone launched in India. This smartphone comes with 6.2-inch main display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels and a 2.7-inch external display with a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels. Under its hood, it comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM and a 2510mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display, an Exynos 990 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor at its rear, a 4500mAh battery along with support for both wireless charging and fast-charging technologies.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has been launched with a 6.4-inch QHD+ resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC, a 4100mAh battery, a tripe-camera setup at its rear with 16MP, 12MP and 12MP sensors, and a dual-selfie camera arrangement with 10MP and 8MP sensors.

Huawei P30 Pro

The newly launched Huawei P30 Pro makes use of a 6.47-inch OLED display, an in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup at its rear in partnership with Leica with an incredible SuperZoom lens and more.